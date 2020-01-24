Cargill's Diamond V expands production footprint to better serve growing customer demand for natural animal health products

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Food customers and consumers are increasingly interested in understanding how animals are being raised, and demand is rising for animal protein that has been produced in natural* and sustainable ways. In response, Cargill's Diamond V has expanded its Cedar Rapids manufacturing plant to complete all production and packaging of its natural immune support products in one facility.

"Diamond V has always been committed to offering products that support healthy animals, more efficient animal production, better pre-harvest food safety, stronger antibiotic stewardship, and improved public health," said Mike Goble, Cargill's global managing director for Diamond V. "The demand for natural animal health products is growing, and this expansion will allow us to support our customers."

Cargill was joined by Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the $29.1 million, 100,000 square foot expansion at Diamond V's south plant production facility. Production at the facility will begin in February 2020.

"Cedar Rapids is a proud manufacturing and agriculture-based community, and few companies better represent those two important industries than Diamond V and Cargill," said Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart. "Diamond V is a global leader in science, nutrition and health, and we appreciate Cargill's commitment to building and expanding this important business in our community."

As a result of this expansion, Diamond V will close its north plant and transfer all 20 employees to the south facility. The expansion immediately adds two production lines and is large enough to house up to eight production lines as the business grows to meet rising consumer and customer demand.

In 2018, Cargill acquired Diamond V, creating a leading natural animal health and nutrition business. The acquisition accelerated growth and supports healthier animals and more wholesome food production in the $20 billion global animal feed additives market. In response to the rising importance of health among both farmers and consumers, Cargill Health Technologies was formed in 2019, demonstrating Cargill's continued commitment to growing a leading digestive and immune health business for both animal and human application.

"Through Cargill Health Technologies, we are pioneering a new path and unlocking the full potential of the bodies we nourish, helping both people and animals live more healthy days," said Chuck Warta, President, Cargill Health Technologies. "When we put the full muscle of Cargill behind it, we believe we can address some of the most pressing global problems in how to feed the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way."

*natural as defined by AAFCO

About Cargill

Cargill's 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 154 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side by side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center .

About Diamond V

Diamond V is a leading global animal health business based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA. Diamond V conducts research in many species and manufactures natural immune support products for animal health, animal performance, and food safety worldwide. All Diamond V products are produced in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. More than 75 years of science, innovation, technology, and quality have earned Diamond V the reputation of The Trusted Experts in Nutrition and Health®. Diamond V became a member of the Cargill organization in 2018.

