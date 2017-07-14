Bobby’s Burger Palace Announces Global Licensing Program

Bobby Flay’s Burger Concept Opens Expansion Opportunities into New Markets

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Bobby’s Burger Palace, the fast casual burger concept created by award winning chef, Bobby Flay, today announced the launch of its first ever global licensing program, opening up expansion opportunities for the brand through qualified partners in new markets.

Bobby’s Burger Palace first opened its doors in 2008, with the goal of bringing a signature Bobby Flay dining experience to everyone. Today the company operates 17 restaurants in the U.S., with the goal of expanding into new markets around the globe. Bobby’s Burger Palace celebrates Bobby’s love for food and travel by offering recipes that reflect local cultures. The menu is comprised of over a dozen made-to-order, high-quality, never-frozen signature burgers, hand-cut fries with outstanding sauces and toppings, as well as bold salads, spoon-bending milkshakes and refreshing drinks, all created from original Bobby Flay recipes.

“I’ve spent the last nine years perfecting Bobby’s Burger Palace,” said founder, Bobby Flay. “We have been patient in developing the concept and have waited to grow more aggressively until we felt the concept and the business were ready. We are fortunate to have great growth potential with this brand, and we believe that we are now ready to work with licensing partners to bring our burger experience to our fans around the world.”

“With our many restaurants located across nine states and Washington, D.C., we believe we have a significant opportunity to grow the brand with partners in the U.S. and internationally,” said Laurence Kretchmer, managing partner at Bobby’s Burger Palace. “We have shied away from many licensing requests over the years because we did not feel it was the right time to expand. Today we are proud to say that our brand is ready and we look forward to working with partners to rapidly expand Bobby’s Burger Palace.”

