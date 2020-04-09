Ponzu and Miso Flank Steak

Mix all the ingredients, except for steak, in a sauce pan. Bring it to boil and remove from the heat immediately. Let cool.

In a plastic bag, marinate the steak for 1 hour with half of the mixture.

Grill each side of the flank steak for about 3 to 4 minutes, or until the surface becomes nicely charred or to desired doneness.

Brush some glaze on the surface of the meat and let sit on the grill for another minute on each side.

Remove the steak from the grill and let rest for 10 minutes.

On a serving plate, place about 1 tablespoon of the marinade on the plate. Place the steak on top of the glaze.

Drizzle a little more of the marinade on top. Serve immediately.