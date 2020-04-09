  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Ponzu and Miso Flank Steak

April 9, 2020
Add some Japanese flavor to your steak
Photo courtesy of Rasa Malaysia

This steak recipe uses a marinade of ponzu, miso and butter, as well as cooking sake for an intense Japanese flavor.

This recipe is courtesy of Rasa Malaysia.

Ready in
18 m
10 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
523
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds flank steak, cut into four 8 oz. pieces
  • 1 Tablespoon ponzu
  • 2 Tablespoons mirin
  • 3 Tablespoons white miso (shiro miso)
  • 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted (1/2 stick)
  • 2 Tablespoons Japanese cooking sake
  • 1/8 Tablespoon cayenne pepper
  • 3 dashes of black pepper

Directions

Mix all the ingredients, except for steak, in a sauce pan. Bring it to boil and remove from the heat immediately. Let cool.

In a plastic bag, marinate the steak for 1 hour with half of the mixture.

Grill each side of the flank steak for about 3 to 4 minutes, or until the surface becomes nicely charred or to desired doneness.

Brush some glaze on the surface of the meat and let sit on the grill for another minute on each side.

Remove the steak from the grill and let rest for 10 minutes. 

On a serving plate, place about 1 tablespoon of the marinade on the plate. Place the steak on top of the glaze.

Drizzle a little more of the marinade on top. Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving523
Total Fat31g48%
Sugar0.8gN/A
Saturated15g76%
Cholesterol185mg62%
Protein50g100%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A101µg11%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin D18IU100%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium74mg7%
Fiber0.8g3.1%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium60mg14%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)16mg98%
Phosphorus469mg67%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium799mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg19.1%
Sodium727mg30%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.9%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water180gN/A
Zinc9mg82%
