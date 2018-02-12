You Can Make Pizza and These Other 10 Dishes in your Instant Pot

The Instant Pot has been on everyone’s radar for quite some time now. The idea of an appliance that can make a variety of things seems to get more and more appealing, especially in an age where delivery and frozen food are on the rise. So if you’re looking for convenience or perhaps just a resurgence of fresh inspiration into your cooking, The Instant Pot is a great option at a bargain of a cost.

Pizza dough seems like an unlikely food to make in the Instant Pot but the appliance actually is a fantastic solution to fast proofing the dough. Although there is a slow cook function, I tend to use the pressure cooker option the most and find it really is, the all-star of the show. I mean, who doesn’t want to take the dog for a walk and come back to a delicious brisket All and all it’s almost guaranteed that you won’t go back to your archaic pots and pans after benefitting from the convenience of this machine. If you want to more inspiration on how to use your Instant Pot we have these 10 dishes to make you fall in love with your Instant Pot.