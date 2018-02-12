Instant Pot Meatloaf

This meatloaf recipe is so flavorful and easy. The sweet and salty glaze makes it deliciously tender. This recipe utilizes the “Pressure Cook” function in the Instant Pot but it's also possible to use another multi-cooker that has the pressure cook function.
Set your Instant Pot to “Saute” mode and heat the oil, cook the onions until soft, about 5 minutes.
In a large bowl mix together the beef, onion, breadcrumbs, milk and egg.
Lay a large square of aluminum foil down on the counter and spray it with non-stick cooking spray. Mold the meat mixture into a loaf and fold up the sides of the foil to make a little cradle for the loaf. Get your Instant Pot ready with the rack insert. Place meatloaf on top of rack insert.
In a small bowl combine all the glaze ingredients. Pour half of the glaze mixture over the meatloaf.
Lock and close Instant Pot. Set it at “Pressure Cook” on “High Pressure” for 20 minutes. When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the “Pressure Release” to “Venting”, or you can let the pressure release naturally.
Carefully remove the meatloaf from the Pot and place on a baking sheet. Using a meat thermometer, check that the temperature of the meat loaf has reached 165 F, if not cook for a little longer. Spread the rest of the meat loaf glaze on top of the cooked meatloaf and put it under the broiler for 3-5 minutes to develop a lovely crust.
Serve with baby potatoes.