Instant Pot Sesame Chicken

In a small bowl, mix together the ginger, garlic, soy sauce, honey, and hoisin sauce. In a separate small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch with water and add it to the above ingredients. You may need a touch of water if it is too thick.

Place the chicken thighs in the pot and pour the sauce over the chicken.Close and seal the lid to lock and set the Instant Pot to “Pressure Cook” on high pressure for 5 minutes.

When the timer beeps, perform a quick release by rotating the valve. Be careful not to burn your hand on the steam, and wait until all the pressure is released. Remove the chicken thighs.

Set the Instant Pot to “Saute”; and boil the sauce until it thickens slightly, around 3 minutes, and then return the chicken to the pot to coat it in the sauce.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions to serve.