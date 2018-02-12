  1. Home
Instant Pot Sesame Chicken
Your favorite takeout dish made easy!
Feb 12, 2018 | 11:40 am
By
Editor
sesame chicken
Mariha kitchen/istock

This dish is wildly popular and a lot easier to make than you might think. This recipes utilizes the “Sauté” and “Pressure Cook” functions of the Instant Pot, although you can make in any other multi-cooker.

Ready in
20 m
4
Servings
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1/2 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 scallions finely sliced
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Directions

In a small bowl, mix together the ginger, garlic, soy sauce, honey, and hoisin sauce. In a separate small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch with water and add it to the above ingredients. You may need a touch of water if it is too thick.

Place the chicken thighs in the pot and pour the sauce over the chicken.Close and seal the lid to lock and set the Instant Pot to “Pressure Cook” on high pressure for 5 minutes.

When the timer beeps, perform a quick release by rotating the valve. Be careful not to burn your hand on the steam, and wait until all the pressure is released. Remove the chicken thighs.

Set the Instant Pot to “Saute”; and boil the sauce until it thickens slightly, around 3 minutes, and then return the chicken to the pot to coat it in the sauce.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions to serve.

 

