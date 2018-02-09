Instant Pot Deviled Eggs

Add water to the Instant Pot and insert the steamer basket. Set the Instant Pot to “Pressure Cook” and set the time to 4 minutes.

When the timer beeps you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting.” Immediately place the eggs in an ice bath to stop the cooking process.

Peel eggs, slice them lengthwise and separate the yolks into a small bowl. Place the whites on a serving tray.



In the small bowl, add the mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, and spices to the yolks.

Using a fork, make sure the mixture is well–mixed and smooth.



Carefully spoon the mixture into the egg white halves. Garnish with paprika.