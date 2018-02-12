Instant Pot Chicken Liver Pate

Don't be intimidated by this classic dish, it's really easy to make at home

Once you see how easy it is to make pate in your Instant Pot, you won’t ever look back. This recipe utilizes only the "Sauté" mode, but it can be adapted to be made in a multi-cooker too.

Slather a nice thick layer of this pate onto a piece of sourdough toast and you’ve got the perfect appetizer packed with flavor.

Best Pate Recipes