Instant Pot Chicken Liver Pate

Once you see how easy it is to make pate in your Instant Pot, you won’t ever look back. This recipe utilizes only the "Sauté" mode, but it can be adapted to be made in a multi-cooker too.
Slather a nice thick layer of this pate onto a piece of sourdough toast and you’ve got the perfect appetizer packed with flavor.
Set the Instant Pot to “Sauté” mode. Heat the ghee and sauté the shallots until translucent with a little salt and pepper, about 4 minutes. Add the thyme until fragrant, another 1 minute.
Add the chicken livers and sauté for a further 2 minutes. Cook until lightly colored but still pink inside, about 5 minutes total.
Add the wine and let it bubble for a minute. It might flame up; be careful.
Remove the thyme sprigs and transfer to a food processor, blending until smooth. Add more melted butter if needed and adjust the seasoning to your liking.
Push the pate through a sieve and serve with some fresh parsley as garnish.