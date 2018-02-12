  1. Home
Instant Pot Chicken Liver Pate
Don't be intimidated by this classic dish, it's really easy to make at home
Feb 12, 2018 | 10:25 am
Sarmis/istock

Once you see how easy it is to make pate in your Instant Pot, you won’t ever look back. This recipe utilizes only the "Sauté" mode, but it can be adapted to be made in a multi-cooker too.

Slather a nice thick layer of this pate onto a piece of sourdough toast and you’ve got the perfect appetizer packed with flavor.

Ready in
20 m
8
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 pound chicken livers
  • 1/2 cup ghee or clarified butter, melted (more if needed)
  • 3 sprigs of thyme
  • 2 shallots, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup Madeira wine
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

Set the Instant Pot to “Sauté” mode. Heat the ghee and sauté the shallots until translucent with a little salt and pepper, about 4 minutes. Add the thyme until fragrant, another 1 minute.

Add the chicken livers and sauté for a further 2 minutes. Cook until lightly colored but still pink inside, about 5 minutes total.

Add the wine and let it bubble for a minute. It might flame up; be careful.

Remove the thyme sprigs and transfer to a food processor, blending until smooth. Add more melted butter if needed and adjust the seasoning to your liking.

Push the pate through a sieve and serve with some fresh parsley as garnish.

