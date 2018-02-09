Instant Pot Eggs Two Ways

Place your eggs on the trivet in the Instant Pot with 1 cup of water in the bottom.





Lock the lid and make sure the steam release valve is set to “Sealed.”





Press the “Egg” button on the Instant Pot. This will pressure-cook the pot for 5 minutes and give you hard-boiled eggs.





For soft-boiled eggs, change the cook time to 3 minutes — or 2 if you like them very runny.





When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally.