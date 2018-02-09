Instant Pot Oatmeal

Spray the inside of your Instant Pot with nonstick cooking spray.





Add oats into the Instant Pot, along with the milk and salt.





Secure the lid and close the vent to Sealing.





Press the “Manual” mutton and set it to 4 minutes.





When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.





Add sugar as desired.