Instant Pot Pizza

In a large bowl, mix together the flour and the salt.





In a large pitcher, mix together the water and the yeast, stirring until all the yeast dissolves into the water.





Add the yeast mixture to the large mixing bowl and knead until it’s well combined. If the dough is too dry, add a tiny bit more water.





Grease the inside of the Instant Pot with a generous amount of oil.





Place the dough in the Instant Pot and lock the lid. Set the pressure release to “Sealing” with the vent closed.





Place the Instant Pot in “Yogurt” mode and set the timer for 30 minutes.