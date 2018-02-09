Instant Pot Pizza

It seems like a funny thing to make pizza dough in an Instant Pot, but a multi-cooker works too. The “Yogurt” function we used here helps to speed up the proofing process, which would normally take a few hours in weather that’s not necessarily humid. This recipe is a basic dough recipe — all you have to do is pop it in the oven!
In a large bowl, mix together the flour and the salt.
In a large pitcher, mix together the water and the yeast, stirring until all the yeast dissolves into the water.
Add the yeast mixture to the large mixing bowl and knead until it’s well combined. If the dough is too dry, add a tiny bit more water.
Grease the inside of the Instant Pot with a generous amount of oil.
Place the dough in the Instant Pot and lock the lid. Set the pressure release to “Sealing” with the vent closed.
Place the Instant Pot in “Yogurt” mode and set the timer for 30 minutes.
When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. You will see the dough has doubled in size.
Preheat your oven to 450ºF.
Portion the dough into roughly fist-sized balls and roll the dough out with a rolling pin.
Add the sauce as the base, then add the mozzarella and the toppings of your choice.
Place in the oven and bake until the cheese melts, approximately 20-30 minutes.
Garnish with fresh basil.