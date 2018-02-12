Instant Pot Cheesecake

In a large bowl, using a hand or electric mixer, beat the cream cheese, sour cream, and sugar until smooth. Add in the eggs one at a time and continue to beat for another minute. Do not over-mix it.

Pour the batter into the springform pan and cover it with foil.

Pour one cup of water into the Instant Pot and place the trivet at the bottom. Create a “sling” by folding a large piece of tinfoil over twice and lower the pan into the instant pot.

Lock the lid in place and “Pressure Cook” on high pressure for 28 minutes.

When the timer beeps, allow for a natural pressure release and let the cheesecake cool with the tinfoil and lid off for about 30 minutes. Absorb any condensation on the surface by blotting it with a paper towel.

Once the cheesecake has cooled completely, chill it in the refrigerator for around 6 hours.

Remove the cake from the springform pan by scoring it with a knife around the edge of the cake, and carefully remove the parchment paper.

Enjoy!