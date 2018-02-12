Instant Pot Cheesecake

Cheesecake is usually considered one of the more complicated desserts to make. But the Instant Pot makes it incredibly easy, and you can make it in just under an hour! This recipe utilizes the “Pressure Cook” function in the Instant Pot but it's also possible to use another multi-cooker that has the pressure cook function.
Grease a 6-inch springform pan with cooking spray or butter. Line the bottom with parchment paper.
In a small bowl, mix the graham crackers, butter, sugar and salt together. Press the mixture into the bottom of the pan and spread evenly. Place in freezer for 15 minutes.
In a large bowl, using a hand or electric mixer, beat the cream cheese, sour cream, and sugar until smooth. Add in the eggs one at a time and continue to beat for another minute. Do not over-mix it.
Pour the batter into the springform pan and cover it with foil.
Pour one cup of water into the Instant Pot and place the trivet at the bottom. Create a “sling” by folding a large piece of tinfoil over twice and lower the pan into the instant pot.
Lock the lid in place and “Pressure Cook” on high pressure for 28 minutes.
When the timer beeps, allow for a natural pressure release and let the cheesecake cool with the tinfoil and lid off for about 30 minutes. Absorb any condensation on the surface by blotting it with a paper towel.
Once the cheesecake has cooled completely, chill it in the refrigerator for around 6 hours.
Remove the cake from the springform pan by scoring it with a knife around the edge of the cake, and carefully remove the parchment paper.
Enjoy!