Altstadt Brewery & Guido Construction "raise the roof" in old world tradition.

In celebration of major construction achievements on the Altstadt Brewery, a "Tree Raising" event & German beer tasting will be held Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 4:00 PM (open to the public).

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new brewery development, ALTSTADT, now has completed the frame out on their impressive 3-story German Tudor style grand clock tower. The 58,000 square foot attraction, built by San Antonio based Guido Construction, broke ground June 2015 on the 20 acre Texas hill country facility located at 6120 US Hwy 290 East, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624.

The ALTSTADT Brewery development, envisioned to be the next community jewel, was designed to fit the "Old World" German charm of Fredericksburg, showcasing world-class interior finishes.

Billy and William Scripps Jr., co-founder and visionary of ALTSTADT Brewery, hired the talented architect Whitney Koch of Mustard Design and award-winning Guido Construction Company to build their world class, one-of-a-kind destination brewery. Scheduled for public opening April 2018, ALTSTADT Brewery touts attractions that include brewery tours, beer tasting room, up-scale restaurants, wine cellar, event hall, beer gardens, outdoor facilities, retail shop and offices for corporate headquarters. The brewery is only one of four in the US to use open fermentation vessels to produce the finest, hand-crafted, top fermenting beers in centuries old German tradition.

Ahead of construction schedule on the brewery, Tom Guido, President of Guido Construction, looks forward to hosting the ALTSTADT Tree Raising Ceremony. "Everyone's invited to join us as we serve up Bratwurst and exceptional ALTSTADT beer, the perfect match for a Fredericksburg community gathering," says Guido.

The tree raising or 'Topping Out' ceremony was chosen in the old world European tradition of neighbours helping each other 'raise the roof' before the advent of cranes. The entire community was brought together in celebration once the roof was raised and the supports removed. A tree was placed at the highest point of the roof to appease the tree-dwelling spirits of their ancestors that had been displaced in construction.

After touring the impressive building site, clearly, Guido Construction, with over 90 years and $3.5 billion in construction experience, seems poised for another award winning success regarding ALTSTADT Brewery.

The Altstadt family, in keeping with small town values of Fredericksburg and its German heritage, invite neighbours and visitors from around the world to enjoy this informal gathering with a complimentary beer tasting.

ALTSTADT beer is now available in select grocery, liquor stores, fine restaurants and pubs in the Texas Hill Country, Austin and San Antonio area.

To view more about the new addition visit:

http://AltstadtBeer.com

https://www.facebook.com/GuidoCompanies

About Altstadt Brewery

Founded in Fredericksburg, Texas -- ALTSTADT Brewery is committed to producing some of the finest authentic German beers available in Texas. They have built one of the most modern, state-of-the-art brewing facilities in the US -- only one of four breweries in the US with imported specialized open fermentation equipment. Their award winning German brew master uses the finest quality imported ingredients and fresh spring water with no additives or artificial ingredients -- adhering to the German Purity Laws of 1516. ALTSTADT Brewery is passionate about producing supremely drinkable beer that leaves its customers wanting more.

About Guido Construction

Founded in 1927, Guido Construction is based in San Antonio, Texas. Recognized as a leader in the industry, with an unwavering commitment to integrity, 90 years and $3.5 billion dollars' worth of experience, Guido has built a reputation for excellence through our steadfast commitment to our clients. Our passion for constructing quality projects, and solving the unique challenges associated with these construction projects has resulted in numerous awards as well as many repeat clients.

