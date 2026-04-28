16 Costco Kitchen Gadgets Under $100 Worth Every Penny
One of the benefits of having a membership to shop at Costco is getting products at lower prices compared to other retailers. While there are some bigger ticket items other than groceries that are worth buying, some Costco kitchen gadgets simply aren't worth the price. The Keurig K-Crema, for instance, is made by the popular coffee maker brand that's often returned to Costco based on employee comments on Reddit. That's why we sifted through the kitchen gadgets to find which are worth the money.
From salad spinners, pressure cookers, soda makers, and air fryers to blenders, coffee makers, toasters, and waffle makers, Costco has a slew of small kitchen appliances — some of which are exclusive to the retailer. This curated list of the best-performing gadgets is based on customer reviews of at least 4 stars. Best of all, everything here is priced under $100. Keep in mind, though, that product availability is subject to change, and out-of-stock items could return when the warehouse's inventory is restocked. Also, these prices are based on the online listings, so if you look for these products in your local Costco, you may see different pricing.
T-fal Clipso 8-quart stainless steel stovetop pressure cooker
If you're looking for a versatile solution for cooking meals, the T-fal Clipso pressure cooker could be the answer. The 8-quart capacity makes preparing food for a large crowd or for a week of meals easy and takes up to 70% less time. For instance, it's a better and faster way to make a pot roast compared to a slow cooker.
One customer said in a review, "Meals that normally take a[sic] forever are done in a fraction of the time. I am a mom of 5, so this is perfect for busy days. This pressure cooker makes cooking so much faster and without losing flavor or nutrients." Plus, the stainless steel construction means that cleanup is a breeze in the dishwasher.
The T-fal Clipso 8-quart stainless steel stovetop pressure cooker is available at Costco for $99.99.
Farberware pump-activated salad spinner
Washing and drying fresh leafy greens can be time-consuming, especially if you eat a lot of salads. Designed to make the task easier and faster, the Farberware pump-activated salad spinner features a colander-like basket and a bowl with a non-slip base, which doubles as a serving bowl. It even has a brake button to make the basket stop spinning.
One reviewer says, "The break part is amazing. This is not like your old-school salad spinners that would just continue to spin until they were done. You can quickly spin it and pull it out. Love it!" In addition, you can use it to make fresh herbs last longer, like Ina Garten, and even use it for rinsing and drying other small fruits and veggies or for draining liquids from other foods, like cooked pasta.
The Farberware pump-activated salad spinner is available at Costco for $21.99.
Sodastream Terra CQC bundle
Making your own soda at home is easy with the SodaStream, which turns plain water into sparkling water in a matter of seconds. However, the Terra model is special because it implements the Quick Connect system for the CO2 canisters, providing a small but time-saving improvement over original models. This machine, which doesn't require batteries or electricity to work, is bundled with two, 60-liter CO2 cylinders and three 1-liter reusable bottles that are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.
"This was the best price that I could find on this model with TWO CO2 canisters and TWO 1 liter plastic bottles. It's easy to use right out of the box. I like that the amount of carbonation is adjustable depending on how many times I press the button," states a customer's review.
The Sodastream Terra CQC bundle is available in black, blue, and white at Costco for $99.99.
Gourmia 8-quart digital air fryer with window and light
When it comes to high-end kitchen items from Costco worth every penny, this Gourmia digital air fryer exceeds expectations and won't break the bank. It goes beyond the innovative purpose of allowing you to prepare crispy fried foods right on your countertop. With an 8-quart capacity and a temperature range of 90 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this kitchen gadget can bake, broil, dehydrate, and roast, as well as keep food warm and reheat leftovers — all with a few presses on the touch panel. The digital screen even provides helpful cooking prompts for when to add and turn food.
According to one customer, "It heats up very fast, and is super convenient when you don't have time to think and plan out a meal; just pop some food in there and it'll almost always come out good. I've made everything in here from wings, [F]rench fries, orange chicken, and much more."
The Gourmia 8-quart digital air fryer with window and light is available at Costco for $59.99.
Cuisinart CompactMax Slim 8-quart basket air fryer pro
Another digital air fryer option at Costco is the Cuisinart CompactMax Slim, which has a temperature range of 100 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit for air frying, baking, broiling, dehydrating, roasting, and keeping food warm. While it has a slimmer width design, the bucket is elongated so that you still get 8 quarts worth of cooking space. That means you can cook an entire 4-pound chicken and full-length skewers with this kitchen gadget, and it can even hold a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan.
In a review, a customer said, "It's quiet, very easy to clean and no plastic smell when heating. I've made grilled cheese sandwiches, baked chicken, baked potatoes and roasted vegetables so far. I love not having to use the oven so much. Very happy with this air fryer."
The Cuisinart CompactMax Slim 8-quart basket air fryer pro is available at Costco for $99.99.
Ninja Professional blender with Auto-iQ
Ninja is known for manufacturing some of the best blenders for smoothie making, and you can do that and so much more with its SMOOTHIEiQ blender, exclusive to Costco. With a motor that peaks at 1,400 watts, the Total Crushing blades can tear through frozen fruits and vegetables with no problem and even turn ice into the perfect texture for ice cream and other frozen drinks. The Auto-iQ technology provides an easy preset for the perfect smoothie every time, while the low, high, and pulse buttons put the control in your hands when you need it.
Many customers have been thrilled with this purchase, leaving reviews like "I bought mine in September. I use it most everyday. It works great still," and "This blender is literally magic! Best money I've spent in a long time."
The Ninja Professional blender with Auto iQ is available at Costco for $79.99.
Dash multi-plate mini waffle maker with removable plates
If you enjoy making your own waffles and want to give them a spring makeover, Costco's exclusive Dash mini waffle maker is the perfect bundle. It features a lavender purple lid and comes with seven, 4-inch removable nonstick plates for classic and heart-shaped waffles and waffles with bumblebee, bunny, clover, and sunflower impressions. You even get a storage case for the plates, which are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
In a recent review, a customer stated, "I love this waffle maker! It makes the perfect waffles way better than the big bulky belgain[sic] waffle maker I had. The different plates are so cute and perfect for kids." Another person said, "Such a fun find! Changing the plates is super easy and their also super easy to clean. The designs come out clearly and so far nothing has stuck."
The Dash multi-plate mini waffle maker with removable plates is available at Costco for $29.99.
Cuisinart Brew Central Plus 14-cup programmable coffee maker
Whether you enjoy hot or iced coffee, you can make up to 14 cups at a time with the Cuisinart Brew Central Plus programmable coffee maker. And if you just can't wait to start drinking before the brew is done, you can press the pause button. There's also a button that allows you to choose just one to four cups at a time, so you don't have to brew a full carafe every time. Additionally, this coffee maker features a bold brew strength option and multiple temperature settings for the heater plate.
The majority of customers are happy with this purchase, too. One person noted in a review, "As most people know Cuisinart is a good brand but this is our 3rd coffee maker by them and it's been the best one yet. They all lasted about 5-7 years of daily usage so if you are looking for something reliable this is the one," and another person said, "After trying a number of coffeemakers, this is the best!"
The Cuisinart Brew Central Plus 14-cup programmable coffee maker is available at Costco for $64.99.
FoodSaver preserve vacuum sealing system starter kit with bags and rolls
If you like to prepare meals ahead of time or save leftovers for later, preserving them for as long as possible is key. This FoodSaver vacuum sealing system is a great handheld solution, creating an airtight seal that preserves freshness and prevents freezer burn to make your food last longer. Along with the vacuum sealing unit, you get four precut zipper bags, four precut regular bags, and five bags rolls in two sizes so that you can cut bags as small or big as you need.
According to one review, "Excellent product, use it almost everyday. I am now sous viding all my food. Well worth it." Many other customers also noted how easy the system is to use and that having a cutter is more convenient than the lack thereof on previous models.
The FoodSaver preserve vacuum sealing system starter kit with bags and rolls is available at Costco for $99.97.
Brita Champlain 10-cup water filter pitcher with 2 filters
Drinking plain tap water (the water from your kitchen faucet) might not taste good to you or could be contaminated with harmful chemicals or bacteria. In either case, having a filtered option that you can keep cold is beneficial and convenient. The Brita Champlain pitcher is BPA-free and has a 10-cup capacity, which can fill a 24-ounce water bottle three times. Additionally, the two filters it comes with are certified to reduce the amounts of cadmium, chlorine, copper, and mercury in water for improved flavor, odor, and safety.
One person said in a review, "I needed something to encourage me to drink more water and this is it." On top of that, you can use the filtered water from the pitcher for more than drinking plain water. "Works great, love having clean water for my coffeemaker," said another reviewer. In fact, freshly filtered water makes the best for cold brew coffee.
The Brita Champlain 10-cup water filter pitcher with two filters is available at Costco for $42.99.
Frigidaire 26-pound self-cleaning bullet ice maker
Not every kitchen has a refrigerator with a built-in ice maker, but ice trays can take up much needed space in your freezer. With a 1.2-quart reservoir, the Frigidaire bullet ice maker is a freestanding, portable alternative. It's designed for use in small spaces, including on boats and in dorm rooms and RVs. Although it can only store up to 2.2 pounds, it can make up to 26 pounds of ice in two sizes every day. Plus, it's easy to keep the countertop ice maker squeaky clean with its self-cleaning program, which only takes 30 minutes to complete.
The majority of Costco customers seem to love this ice maker. They rave about how fast it produces ice while remaining quiet and not taking too much space on their counters. One person also noted, "The ice comes out consistently shaped and perfect for drinks."
The Frigidaire 26-pound self-cleaning bullet ice maker is available in stainless steel at Costco for $75.99.
Chefman custom-temp 1.8-liter electric kettle
When it comes to brewing coffee and tea, there's one water temperature rule you shouldn't break. Don't use boiling water because it will extract too much of the extra bitter compounds. Instead, getting an electric kettle like this Chefman kitchen gadget at Costco is worth every penny because you can customize the water temperature according to what you're making — with suggested temperatures provided in the manual. The kettle heats the water faster than a stove and maintains the temperature for an hour.
In addition to that, you can brew your tea or coffee directly in the kettle using the removable stainless steel infuser, or use the water to make oatmeal, ramen, or other foods. Many customers also highlight the digital display, LED indicators, and ease of use as reasons why they love this product.
The Chefman custom-temp 1.8-liter electric kettle is available at Costco for $37.99.
Tiger 5.5-cup micom rice cooker and warmer
Featuring advanced functions, the Tiger micom rice cooker allows you to cook rice and comes with a "Tacook" plate so that you can prepare another dish in the unit simultaneously. It has 10 cook settings, its Automatic Cooking Logic technology monitors cooking temperatures, and the microcomputer allows for cook time adjustments.
In a Costco review, one customer expressed, "I renewed my membership just for this rice cooker. I won't use any other machine. It makes perfect rice in a short period, making dinner prep a breeze." Many others echo the sentiment, noting how it cooks all kinds of grains perfectly.
Besides that, a rice cooker is a good purchase even if you don't make a lot of rice because you can use your rice cooker in creative ways, such as to make dumplings, hard-boiled eggs, jam, oatmeal, pasta dishes, risotto, and soup. You can even use a rice cooker to bake a cake or quick bread, or steam veggies.
The Tiger 5.5-cup Micom rice cooker and warmer is available at Costco for $99.99.
Cuisinart custom select 4-slice toaster
Making toast for a big family can take some time if you only have a two-slice toaster, but this four-slice toaster by Cuisinart makes the endeavor faster and more convenient. With five bread settings and seven shades of browning, it's even easy to customize each pair of slices, or press the single button to prepare just one slice at a time. Some other helpful features include a button to defrost frozen breads and slots that are 1.5 inches wide to accommodate various bread sizes.
A few customers have praised this toaster as a great option when someone in the family has a gluten allergy or sensitivity because you can dedicate one pair of slots to gluten-free breads. Others have applauded all the customization options, with one customer saying, "this toaster works beautifully! I love the various settings (bagel, bread, etc) and the fact that the darkness and lightness is adjustable for each setting."
The Cuisinart Custom Select four-slice toaster is available at Costco for $59.99.
Nutribullet Pro 900 personal blender in matte white
For something a little more compact than the Ninja SMOOTHIEiQ to make superfood beverages, the nutribullet Pro 900 personal blender could be perfect. The 900-watt motor and stainless steel blades make quick work of turning fruits, veggies, and even whole nuts into smoothies. Best of all, it comes with two cups — 24 and 32 ounces — that you blend and drink from with the cup, which has a handled lip ring. That means there are no extra dishes to clean because you're not blending in a pitcher and pouring into a separate cup.
In general, customers love the compact nature, with one customer noting, "So much easier than taking out the big guy every morning. It also fits in the RV nicely." Many of them also say this kitchen gadget is worth the money because of how easy it is to use and clean, and some even use it for more than smoothies, such as making coffee and scrambling eggs.
The nutribullet Pro 900 personal blender in matte white is available at Costco for $79.99.
Instant Pot 12-cup rice and grain cooker with CarbReduce technology
With seven cooking functions, the Instant Pot 12-cup rice and grain cooker makes whipping up rice and other grains easy. The CarbReduce technology is what's so appealing here because, compared to traditional cooking methods, it can cut up to 40% of the carbs and sugar in rice. One customer said in a review, "I was a little skeptical about the CarbReduce feature at first, but wow — it really works. The rice comes out fluffy and flavorful, and I honestly can't tell the difference in taste [...]."
Plus, you don't have to stick to making just rice in this multi-cooker. Use it to make a variety of dishes, such as Instant Pot buffalo chicken dip, mac and cheese, beef enchilada casserole, and beef stroganoff.
The Instant Pot 12-cup rice and grain cooker with CarbReduce technology is available at Costco for $59.99.