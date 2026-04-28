16 Costco Kitchen Gadgets Under $100 Worth Every Penny

One of the benefits of having a membership to shop at Costco is getting products at lower prices compared to other retailers. While there are some bigger ticket items other than groceries that are worth buying, some Costco kitchen gadgets simply aren't worth the price. The Keurig K-Crema, for instance, is made by the popular coffee maker brand that's often returned to Costco based on employee comments on Reddit. That's why we sifted through the kitchen gadgets to find which are worth the money.

From salad spinners, pressure cookers, soda makers, and air fryers to blenders, coffee makers, toasters, and waffle makers, Costco has a slew of small kitchen appliances — some of which are exclusive to the retailer. This curated list of the best-performing gadgets is based on customer reviews of at least 4 stars. Best of all, everything here is priced under $100. Keep in mind, though, that product availability is subject to change, and out-of-stock items could return when the warehouse's inventory is restocked. Also, these prices are based on the online listings, so if you look for these products in your local Costco, you may see different pricing.