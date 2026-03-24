10 High-End Kitchen Items From Costco Worth Every Penny

Costco has more than bulk groceries and Kirkland Signature products. The warehouse also has some excellent high-end kitchen tools and appliances that make cooking easier and help build your ideal smart kitchen. Trusted name brands are sold at excellent prices, including everything from refrigerators and kitchen faucets to mixers, coffee makers, and more.

You typically save money when buying kitchen appliances at Costco because their prices may be lower than other retailers and they offer the Costco Direct and Spend & Save online. Buying appliances at Costco comes with the additional benefit of free returns — and for larger appliances, the warehouse offers free installation and even haul away, which all add to the value of the products. We collected some of the top-rated kitchen tools and appliances sold at Costco and found the best of the best. These products from trusted brands all have more than four stars across hundreds, and in some cases, thousands, of customer reviews, so deciding which appliances are worth your money is made simple.