10 High-End Kitchen Items From Costco Worth Every Penny
Costco has more than bulk groceries and Kirkland Signature products. The warehouse also has some excellent high-end kitchen tools and appliances that make cooking easier and help build your ideal smart kitchen. Trusted name brands are sold at excellent prices, including everything from refrigerators and kitchen faucets to mixers, coffee makers, and more.
You typically save money when buying kitchen appliances at Costco because their prices may be lower than other retailers and they offer the Costco Direct and Spend & Save online. Buying appliances at Costco comes with the additional benefit of free returns — and for larger appliances, the warehouse offers free installation and even haul away, which all add to the value of the products. We collected some of the top-rated kitchen tools and appliances sold at Costco and found the best of the best. These products from trusted brands all have more than four stars across hundreds, and in some cases, thousands, of customer reviews, so deciding which appliances are worth your money is made simple.
Circulon 10-piece nonstick cookware set
If you're stocking a new kitchen or looking to replace some beat-up pots and pans, it's far less expensive to purchase cookware in a set than to buy each individually. And while Costco has tons of options for cookware sets, one of its highest-rated and most functional options is the Circulon 10-piece nonstick cookware set. It comes with six durable pots and pans and four lids for $209.99. The set has a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 8,500 reviews.
Customers appreciate how easy the cookware is to clean. One glowing review reads, "They almost wash themselves clean. By that I mean, nothing sticks to these pans and it takes no effort to clean them ... If you are on the fence about purchasing this set, go for it." Other satisfied customers on Reddit commend their durability and quality, claiming they have stayed in perfect condition even after years of use. Between the effective nonstick technology, durability, and ability to be used on induction and gas stoves, this Costco kitchen find deserves the hype.
LG Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerator
Among the different refrigerator options at Costco is the LG Wi-Fi-enabled InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with craft ice. This is one of Costco's highest-rated fridges, and the high-tech, modern design receives enthusiastic praise from customers online. Customers love the ample door storage space, the converter drawer that can be used as a freezer or deli, the craft ice, and the temperature control on the produce drawers. Its sleek design is excellent for homeowners who love tech, are looking to save on energy bills, and have a modern kitchen design.
In addition to its upgraded features, LG was rated the most reliable refrigerator brand by Consumer Reports in 2026, in which customers reported high satisfaction for uniform temperature and thermostat control. There are several added benefits and reasons you should buy a fridge at Costco, because the warehouse provides a two-year warranty, free delivery and installation, and haul-away service included with your purchase.
Henckels 20-piece knife block set
According to chefs, a good knife set is one of the most important tools home cooks should have in their kitchen. And keeping them sharp is just as important as the knives themselves, so this 20-piece self-sharpening knife set from Costco is the ideal all-in-one tool for a great value, and it has thousands of reviews on the Costco site to back it up. Among more than 2,600 five-star reviews, customers appreciate the value, stainless steel style, and convenience of this set.
The tool is ideal for anyone who fails to use their sharpening rod and is sick and tired of dull knives that make chopping more of a headache. The block is labeled so that you know where each type of knife should go. One review on the Costco site reads, "So pleased with this set. The modern look is great for my kitchen. Having my knives always sharp and ready to go makes me feel safe and gives me confidence in my food preparation." The set costs $250 at Costco, which is $50 cheaper than purchasing it through the Henckels site directly, and customers find the knives go on sale regularly at the warehouse, being discounted to as low as $200.
KitchenAid stainless steel wok
You might know KitchenAid for its standmixers, but the brand also makes tons of other high-quality kitchen tools, including a stainless steel wok that receives 4.5 out of 5 stars based on customer reviews on the Costco website. A wok might not be the first kitchen tool that comes to mind when stocking your kitchen, but this tool is an versatile piece of cookware that opens up hundreds of recipe possibilities. You can use a wok to cook stir fry, curry dishes, kung pao chicken, and so much more. In fact, one satisfied customer even cooks their breakfast eggs in the KitchenAid stainless steel wok.
Their review on the Costco site reads, "Great wok! I cook anything and everything on it. I even fry eggs here for breakfast — over easy, sunny side up, scrambled — you name it and the eggs or any food for that matter do not stick to it." It's easy to clean, the right weight, and has a wide mouth that makes cooking simple. Not to mention, the price is right at Costco, compared to other retailers. This product costs $109.99 at the warehouse compared to $139.95 at Crate & Barrel, for instance.
All-Clad 8-Piece Kitchen Utensil set
Whether you're an aspiring chef or amateur cook, every home kitchen needs a reliable utensil set. The 8-piece stainless steel utensil set from the legacy brand All-Clad comes with all the basic utensils you might need in your kitchen and high praise from customers based on the 4.8 star rating on the site. Purchasing the set at Costco is far less expensive than at other retailers, according to customers online.
One customer review on the Costco site states, "All Clad is my favorite, I normally purchase from Williams Sonoma, but this time I decided to purchase these utensils from Costco. WOW!! ... I compared the all clad items side by side, and the quality is exactly the same, the size is exactly the same, the precise design is exactly the same." Customers love the sleek stainless steel design and commend the quality. One customer who has been a cook and baker for more than 40 years claims they are the best utensils they have ever used.
Ninja Luxe Cafe espresso machine
Being a coffee lover is an expensive habit, but there's no need to keep spending upwards of $8 on your daily latte. Costco has tons of options for high-quality espresso machines, but one of the best value deals is the Ninja Luxe Cafe. This three-in-one machine makes espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew, so you can save yourself the daily trip to Starbucks. Customers who have replaced their former coffee machines with this one are extremely satisfied with its capabilities, features and accessories, and ease of use. One satisfied customer writes on the Costco site, "I have experimented and made every type of coffee with this machine, and the results have been consistently delicious. This machine is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it also makes high-quality and delicious coffee."
It helps choose the coffee grind setting for you, based on the type of drink, which can be the overwhelming part about making your own coffee. Plus, it makes delicious cold foam that you can flavor to your liking. This versatile counter-space-saving machine costs $529.99 at Costco, whereas other similar combination machines cost upwards of $1,000. This highly-rated machine is easy to use and the perfect tool to help you create barista-level coffee right in the comfort of your own home.
Ninja CREAMi
The Ninja CREAMi is a unique kitchen appliance that took the internet by storm for its multi-use capabilities. It's a cross between a blender, food processor, and ice cream maker that spins frozen bases into creamy ice cream, sorbets, and milkshakes. There are Reddit threads dedicated to customers sharing their favorite recipes and Ninja CREAMi hacks you'll want to try that will help you get the most out of your machine. Anyone can learn to master this multi-functional appliance to make delightfully creamy ice creams right at home.
Costco has a great deal on this frozen treat maker at just $189.99, and it receives 4.6 out of 5 stars with more than 2,000 reviews, showing just how satisfied customers are with their purchase. One customer explains that they bought the CREAMi to avoid the additives often found in grocery store ice creams. They write on the Costco site, "We've been using it for two weeks, and I can already tell that it's worth the money. We've made sorbet (just frozen fruit), countless lite ice creams, and milkshakes and slushies for the kids." Plus, customers on Reddit share that the appliance often goes on sale, with one customer claiming they purchased it for $150.
KitchenAid mixer
KitchenAid has been making home mixers since 1919, so they've earned their name as a trusted baking brand for more than 100 years. And today, their stand mixers still rank among the top models by experts. Costco carries several products from the brand, but one that receives the highest praise from customers is the 6-quart bowl lift-stand mixer, which retails at the warehouse for $419.99. The appliance comes with six attachments, a splash guard, a stainless steel bowl, and features 11 speed settings, making it well equipped to tackle any mixing your recipe calls for.
Customers are greatly satisfied with this purchase, using it to whip up cookie dough, bread for pasta, pies, waffles, and almost anything in between. One customer raves, "Without a doubt, we wholeheartedly recommend this top-notch mixer to anyone in search of an exceptional baking companion." Other customers report that it can tackle tough doughs, and you can even replace the 6-quart bowl for a larger 7-quart size if you need higher walls or more room for mixing. And while you're at it, avoid these mistakes everyone makes when using their stand mixer.
Hansgrohe Cento kitchen faucet
The Hansgrohe Cento kitchen faucet is celebrated by customers for being easy to install and having an extremely functional design. The German appliance is an excellent option for those with limited backsplash area, since the handle starts in an upright vertical position. One review on the Costco site said, "The water stream has enough pressure for both modes. Also, the stream is smooth and focused — so no splashes."
Customers who have had the faucet installed for years commend its quality, durability, and functionality. Not to mention, its sleek design, which comes in your choice of black chrome, gold, chrome, or stainless steel. As is the case with most of the appliances sold at Costco, the price is lower than that of other retailers. For instance, this faucet costs $182.99 at the warehouse, whereas you will pay $312.07 for the same faucet sold at Ferguson Home.
Gourmia digital air fryer
Air fryers have become a staple in American kitchens as one of the most diverse cooking appliances you can purchase. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to decide which is worth buying. One excellent option is the Gourmia 8-quart digital air fryer, which enables you to fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, broil, or reheat at the touch of a button. Satisfied customers who have purchased the Gourmia air fryer through Costco appreciate the deep basket, which allows you to cook two rows of food at once.
One customer review on the Costco website states, "This is the only air fryer I found after extensive research that had such a large capacity for a relatively moderate footprint and low height ... And having a Costco price with a generous return policy 'just in case' absolutely sealed the deal." Plus, Costco sells the appliance for $59.99 compared to Walmart, which sells the same tool for $83.99. One Redditor puts it simply for anyone considering the purchase: "This guy has over 2k reviews and 4.6 star rating AND it's $60. Definitely pick it up."