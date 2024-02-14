Costco's Exclusive Dash Mini Waffle Makers Just Got A Spring Makeover
You can combine your love for the spring season, Costco, and waffles with the latest release of the updated Dash mini waffle maker, available now in select stores and online. While the purpose of a waffle maker may be to simply convert batter into waffley goodness, the multi-plate option takes this simplicity to a new level, offering six different designs to choose from, with four of the plates exclusive to the Costco bundle.
While the Dash waffle maker isn't an entirely new product, the makeover gives us hope for sunny days ahead with a pastel lavender exterior and easy-to-identify spring icons. With a price of $29.99, the mini waffle maker creates four-inch waffles and offers plates with classic, bumblebee, bunny, heart, lucky clover, and sunflower designs. That will cover you for St. Patrick's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, and other special spring occasions. It's also a great way to deliver a spring theme while we wait for the clouds to part and the season to fully make an appearance.
Features of the Dash mini waffle maker
The Dash mini waffle maker allows you to mix up the morning breakfast routine with various waffle designs to suit the mood. Since the plates are easy to remove and swap out, you can even cater to each member of the family while preparing your favorite classic waffle recipe. The temperature ranges from 325 to 360 degrees Fahrenheit to bring the dough to a buttery, fluffy crispness. The size caters to those with smaller appetites, allowing you to make many smaller waffles and reduce excess waste.
The patterned waffle plates are made of a nonstick material, which makes it easier to extract the waffles after cooking. Plus, cleanup is a breeze, because the plates are also dishwasher safe. The entire assortment of plates is organized into a closeable storage container, and the waffle iron itself doesn't take up much space, measuring less than seven by five inches. As most things with Costco go, there's no telling how long the Dash multi-plate mini waffle maker will be available, so if it's on your breakfast (or dessert) must-have list, be sure to check out this item soon.