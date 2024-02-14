Costco's Exclusive Dash Mini Waffle Makers Just Got A Spring Makeover

You can combine your love for the spring season, Costco, and waffles with the latest release of the updated Dash mini waffle maker, available now in select stores and online. While the purpose of a waffle maker may be to simply convert batter into waffley goodness, the multi-plate option takes this simplicity to a new level, offering six different designs to choose from, with four of the plates exclusive to the Costco bundle.

While the Dash waffle maker isn't an entirely new product, the makeover gives us hope for sunny days ahead with a pastel lavender exterior and easy-to-identify spring icons. With a price of $29.99, the mini waffle maker creates four-inch waffles and offers plates with classic, bumblebee, bunny, heart, lucky clover, and sunflower designs. That will cover you for St. Patrick's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, and other special spring occasions. It's also a great way to deliver a spring theme while we wait for the clouds to part and the season to fully make an appearance.