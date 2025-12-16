Forget The Slow Cooker: There's A Better (And Faster) Way To Make Pot Roast

Slow-cooking a pot roast recipe at the end of your weekend is the hallmark of a lazy Sunday. Simply pop your favorite cut of beef, whether it be a chuck, rump, or round roast, into the slow cooker with some broth and veggies and let it simmer away for hours while you potter around the house in your sweats. However, if you're craving this comforting dish on a chilly evening after a miserable day at work, you need to bypass the slow cooker and grab your Instant Pot to save time and energy while maximizing flavor.

An Instant Pot brisket pot roast can be pressure-cooked in 60-80 minutes, depending on its size, which is far quicker than the 8-10 hours it can take to soften a large cut of beef in a slow cooker. Aside from the time-saving benefits, pressure cooking your pot roast curbs energy usage, too. While slow cookers are designed to use little energy (and can often cost less than running an oven), pressure cookers are also incredible energy-saving appliances because of the clever way they work. The food cooks at a quicker rate because of the high pressure inside the chamber, but interestingly, once you've switched it off — and no energy is being used — the ingredients continue to cook in the residual heat as the steam is slowly released. As an Instant Pot eliminates evaporation, all those scrumptious meaty aromas and seasonings stay put inside the chamber, producing a pot roast that's packed with flavor.