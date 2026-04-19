10 Creative Ways To Use Your Rice Cooker

Many of you probably make one-pot pasta dishes often, but you probably don't use your rice cooker for them. But that shouldn't be the case anymore, as we are here to tell you that you can definitely cook pasta in your rice cooker. In fact, there are a few advantages to making one-pot pasta in your rice cooker, the most obvious being that you can rely on the appliance to cook everything without having to check on it continuously. Besides that, it's great for those extra-hot days when you wouldn't want to stand near your stovetop.

And here's something more that'll probably make you happy — it's possible to whip up any one-pot pasta dish in your rice cooker. You can also make mac and cheese in it very easily.

To prepare a delicious one-pot pasta dish in your rice cooker, just throw all the ingredients into the pot and cook on the regular setting. This is a fantastic option for when you're using store-bought sauce. Or, you can boil the pasta first and then toss in cream and cheese, which is a great way to make creamy one-pot pasta or mac and cheese. Lastly, if you'd like to use tomato sauce made from scratch, you can prepare that first in the rice cooker, and then add in the pasta, water, and the rest of the ingredients, and cook everything until done.