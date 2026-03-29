4 Costco Kitchen Gadgets That Aren't Worth The Price

Thanks to Costco's generous return policy, buying a Keurig from the store is relatively low-risk. In fact, according to Costco employees on Reddit, Keurigs are the popular coffee maker brand that is one of the most returned items. Keurig users on other Reddit threads report the machines breaking often. "In the past 20 years, I've owned 17 Keurig[s]. They stop working every 6 to 8 months, and I have to buy a new one," explained one Redditor.

Costco's price for the K-Crema model is $189.99, which is around the same price as Target, but Costco throws in four boxes of K-Cups on top. Reviews on the Costco website give the coffee maker an average of three out of five stars. The most common complaint is the same one oft-repeated elsewhere — the machine prematurely breaks down.

Even if the machine worked, it isn't worth the price. Buying a Keurig locks you into using K-Cups, which are more expensive than buying a bag of coffee. Costco sells a box of 72 Starbucks Pike Place Roast K-Cups for $51.99. Each K-Cup has 12.5 grams of coffee, meaning the box has 1.98 pounds. Compare this to $19.99 for a 2-pound bag of the same coffee from Costco, and you're more than doubling the cost of your morning brew.