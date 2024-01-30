For The Best Cold Brew Coffee, Your Water Matters More Than You Think

When you're planning to make cold brew, you're likely thinking more about the grounds than the water. But just like so many other things, most of the coffee you're drinking is actually water. And if you're really trying to get the flavor of your coffee — and especially your cold brew — just right, then you may be doing a disservice to yourself if you're not thinking about the water you're adding.

If you're normally picky about drinking distilled water instead of tap water, that doesn't apply here — tap water and filtered water work much better for cold brew than distilled. This is because minerals help the water extract more flavor from the coffee beans during the cold brew process (that's explained a little more below). Distilled water may be fancier, but in the distilling process, many minerals are leeched from the water so if you use distilled water, ultimately, you're leaving some extra flavor trapped in the coffee beans. One note, however: tap water varies from place to place and often contains extra things like chlorine that could affect flavor, so use your best judgment to avoid any cold brew mistakes.