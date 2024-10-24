Don't Break One Water Temperature Rule When Brewing Iced Tea

Iced tea is a seriously refreshing and satisfying drink, especially when you're brewing your own. Apart from being a great way to beat the summer heat, it's also an easy drink to serve your guests and offers a quick energy boost if it's the caffeinated kind. Whether you like your iced tea plain, with a sweetener, or in a boozy strawberry cocktail, one factor should remain the same — your brewing method. If you're wondering about the ideal brewing temperature for iced tea, Jordan G.L. Hardin, Director of Food & Beverage for Alfred, shared his expert advice with Daily Meal.

"In general, when brewing any tea, I always recommend using water that isn't at a full boil. Let it cool just a bit and you'll have a smoother-tasting tea," Hardin says. He explains that the best option for brewing iced tea with a tea bag, specifically, is to allow the water to cool first (the only exception is if the bag is sold specifically for brewing iced tea). Cold-steeping is also a smart idea when using loose leaf tea, and you'll have more flexibility when making your favorite iced tea recipe.