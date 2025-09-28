Why A Rice Cooker Is A Good Purchase Even If You Don't Make A Lot Of Rice
To some, rice cookers are an unnecessary appliance to purchase, mainly due to the fact that they're perceived as one-trick ponies: If you can make rice quickly and easily in the microwave or on the stove when you need to, there's no use in buying a specific cooker. This thinking is far from the actual case, as the machines are more versatile than you may think. You could completely revolutionize and simplify some of your favorite dishes regardless of whether they include the rice or not.
It's important to note that, even for consumers who don't eat rice every day, buying a high-end rice cooker can make a difference taste-wise. Considering that they were created in Japan in the 1950s specifically for cooking their namesake and have only gotten better since, you can usually yield much better meals using the device than any other method. Even if you rarely eat the popular grain and don't care much about its quality, a rice cooker can create many one-pot meals — from banana bread to chicken miso soup — easily and effectively, making it one of the most useful appliances you could possibly buy.
The best things to make in a rice cooker
While rice cookers are incredibly varied in their abilities, first-time users — or people who have traditionally only used them for their intended purpose — will likely be wondering where to even begin with the appliance. It might be your best bet to start by making foods with a similar cooking process to rice. For this reason, oatmeal is a great choice for first-timers wanting to get more out of their appliance. Both rolled and quick oats call for a 2:1 ratio of liquid-to-grain, which is the same ratio as liquid-to-rice in most cases. Making oatmeal in a rice cooker also benefits those who want a hands-off experience crafting the breakfast dish, with many versions of the device automatically cooking it and keeping it warm for as long as you want. You can make oatmeal the night before and wake up to a delicious bowl waiting for you.
It's important to keep in mind that, beyond meals like rice and oatmeal — which can cook on relatively low temperatures — you'll need a modern rice cooker to make most other one-pot recipes safely and effectively. One that has a "slow cook" option will be much more useful than one that doesn't, as many of the best slow cooker recipes can be made using the appliance.