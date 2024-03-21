Ina Garten's Salad Spinner Trick For Long-Lasting Fresh Herbs

As the weather warms up, it's the perfect time to fill your garden with tasty herbs, from oregano and basil to dill and mint. Whether you're making a quick salad or a rich pasta dinner, fresh herbs lend bright flavor and a pop of green color for an extra edge with minimal effort.

The only trouble is, when you're dealing with fresh herbs as opposed to dried herbs, you'll find that they start to lose their flavor and wilt if you don't store them properly. The good news is that there's a way to prevent, or at least delay, this from happening — just take a cue from Ina Garten.

The Food Network star shared on her Barefood Contessa FAQ page that she likes to wash her fresh herbs and dry them in a salad spinner. From there, she places them "in a plastic storage bag with a slightly damp paper towel," a trick that can help make your fresh herbs last for between two and three weeks.