The Popular Coffee Maker Brand That's Often Returned At Costco
On Reddit, a poster asked employees of Costco what the number one returned item (aside from clothing) was in their experience. One of the most common answers was the focal point of office breakrooms across the country: The Keurig coffee maker. Both employees and customers agreed that it was the one item they saw the most at the returns counter. Nearly everyone agreed that Costco's return policy couldn't be beaten, making the machine breaking down simply a minor issue.
This isn't new, either. One Redditor wrote, "Five years ago, I returned something and asked this same question. Her response was, other than clothes, Keurig Coffee makers." Most people seem to return them before a year is up. Others report the machine shorting out within just a couple of months. If you have a Keurig already, you can maximize its lifespan with regular cleaning and maintenance. Coffee debris and minerals can build up in the pipes, requiring flushing or descaling to keep them working!
Longer lasting alternatives to the Keurig
Some posters on Reddit suggest moving on from Keurigs. "I have the Ninja version now, which does more, is easier to use, and is far more robust," writes one Redditor. Others chimed in to agree, saying they are happier after making the switch to a Ninja coffee maker. Others switched to Nespresso.
Another option some posters on Reddit switched to was returning to making coffee by hand. Pour-overs and French presses were both mentioned. There are great pour-over options you can purchase for much less than a Keurig. They aren't as easy as simply popping a pod into a machine and hitting a button, but they can be more delicious and less wasteful. A French Press can be an easy way to brew your coffee in the morning. All you have to do is put hot water and ground coffee in, wait, and press. There is some rinsing involved at the end, but the simple French press has a lot fewer parts that could malfunction. Plus, you can use the used grounds in your garden compost to add structure to your soil!