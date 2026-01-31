The Popular Coffee Maker Brand That's Often Returned At Costco

On Reddit, a poster asked employees of Costco what the number one returned item (aside from clothing) was in their experience. One of the most common answers was the focal point of office breakrooms across the country: The Keurig coffee maker. Both employees and customers agreed that it was the one item they saw the most at the returns counter. Nearly everyone agreed that Costco's return policy couldn't be beaten, making the machine breaking down simply a minor issue.

This isn't new, either. One Redditor wrote, "Five years ago, I returned something and asked this same question. Her response was, other than clothes, Keurig Coffee makers." Most people seem to return them before a year is up. Others report the machine shorting out within just a couple of months. If you have a Keurig already, you can maximize its lifespan with regular cleaning and maintenance. Coffee debris and minerals can build up in the pipes, requiring flushing or descaling to keep them working!