16 Dollar Tree Foods To Stock Up On For Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it's time to start planning your dinner menu so that you have time to gather all of the ingredients you need. One place you might not think to go is Dollar Tree because of the misconception that the store only sells off-brand, low-quality products. However, this is the Dollar Tree food myth you should stop believing. In fact, many trusted regional and national brands are among the wide range of affordable food items you can buy here, and this includes ingredients for your holiday event.

You won't find a big freezer section full of whole turkeys at Dollar Tree, but you'll find a wealth of other items to stock up on to fill out the rest of your Thanksgiving Day menu. From mashed potatoes, gravy, and cornbread to peach cobbler and pumpkin pie, it's possible to get a lot of the foods you need for cheaper at the discount store compared to major grocery chains. Daily Meal has curated a list of Dollar Tree food products that are commonly used for the holiday. Keep in mind, though, that the availability and prices for each of these will vary by location.