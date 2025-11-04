16 Baking Essentials You Can Buy At Dollar Tree
If you have recently gotten into baking at home, then you may not yet have all of the essentials that you need to make all of the best sweet treats — everything from pastries to cakes to cookies and so on. Or, maybe you are curious about baking but don't want to spend too much money on all the tools and bakeware until you know you're a serious home baker. In either case, Dollar Tree is your answer.
Dollar Tree actually has just about every baking essential that you need to get started — and almost everything is priced at just $1.25. This means that you can stock up on all the must-haves without completely breaking the bank. This is super helpful whether you're starting from scratch and don't have any bakeware yet or you just need a few extra things to complete your collection. Additionally, we have saved you the time and gone through all of Dollar Tree's offerings to see just which baking essentials they have available. So, when you need to buy something, all you have to do is check this list first to see if Dollar Tree has what you need (which it likely will).
Cooking Concepts 6-Cup Muffin Pan
Before you can make a batch of homemade blueberry muffins or vanilla cupcakes, you are going to need a muffin tin. Luckily, Dollar Tree sells this Cooking Concepts 6-cup muffin pan made of tin, which is exactly what you need. Each one is $1.25, so you can even get two pans for less than three bucks if you think you will want to make a batch bigger than six muffins (which is very likely with the right, tasty recipe).
Cooking Concepts Loaf Pan
Another essential piece of bakeware that you'll need for your kitchen? A loaf pan. You will need it for yummy recipes like extra moist banana bread or classic zucchini bread. It can even be used for a buttery pound cake. This Cooking Concepts loaf pan is also made of tin and is both sturdy and lightweight. It costs just $1.25 per loaf pan, so buy as many as your heart desires.
Cooking Concepts Tin Biscuit and Brownie Pan
This next piece of bakeware is what you will need to make a delicious batch of homemade brownies and can be used for other tasty baked goods like scones, buttermilk biscuits, or even cookies. It's the Cooking Concepts brownie pan, made of tin, which is another bakeware item that costs just $1.25 each.
Cooking Concepts Assorted Stainless Steel Mini Mixing Bowls
When baking, you're going to need mixing bowls at some point — and these assorted stainless steel mini mixing bowls from Cooking Concepts will do the trick. There are three sizes to choose from: 6.8 by 2.5 inches, 6.25 by 2 inches, and 5.5 by 1.8 inches. Each bowl, no matter the size, costs $1.25, so you can mix and match which size bowls you would like to add to your kitchen collection.
Plastic Mixing Bowls with Handle
Here's another mixing bowl option: this 2.5-quart plastic mixing bowl that has a built-in handle. The handle makes it easy to grip the bowl while you whisk a batter, and it makes it easier to transfer the batter from the bowl to a pan. It comes in two colors to choose from, either white or red, and each bowl is priced at $1.25 each.
Cooking Concepts Round Tin Cake Pan
If you are getting into baking, then eventually you will want to try your hand at baking a cake, so make sure you buy this Cooking Concepts round tin cake pan. It costs $1.25 per pan, but make sure to buy more than one if you want to make multi-layered cakes. Save some of our best cake recipes — such as our classic buttermilk vanilla cake or our two-layer chocolate cake — for whenever you are ready to give cake-making a go.
Cooking Concepts Square Tin Cake Pan
Not all cakes have to be round — you can also use a square cake pan, which will also result in a delicious homemade cake. These square cake pans, also from Cooking Concepts, are $1.25 per pan — which is cheap enough for you to buy a square one and a round one for you to then decide which you like better. Just be sure to read our guide on how different types of pans affect your cakes.
Viola 3-Piece Cake Decorating Tools
If you want to master the art of cake baking, then you're going to need some cake decorating tools to make a homemade cake look like it came from a bakery. At Dollar Tree, you can buy this three-piece set of cake decorating tools for two bucks. The product description says that these tools are especially useful for working with fondant and modeling chocolate.
McCormick Measuring Spoons, 4-Count Set
Baking is all about precision — if you get one measurement wrong, you may end up accidentally altering the texture of the baked good. With this in mind, you are going to need the right measuring tools, like this four-count set of measuring spoons from McCormick, which costs $1.25 and comes in either white or red. The spoons are connected to one another with a ring, so you do not have to worry about any of them getting lost in your kitchen drawer.
McCormick Measuring Cups, 4-Count Set
You are also going to need measuring cups to measure out bigger quantities of dry ingredients. One great option is the McCormick measuring cup four-count set from Dollar Tree (the matching set to the previous measuring spoons). The kit costs $1.25 and also comes in the red and white color options. Just like the spoons, these cups are also connected by a ring to keep the set together. This measuring cup set will help you ensure that all of your measurements are correct — and you can even take it a step further by using the foolproof method for accurate measurements: using a kitchen scale.
Large 4-Cup Plastic Measuring Cup
One other measuring tool that you need? A measuring cup for liquids, specifically. After all, it's a mistake to measure dry ingredients in wet measuring cups (and vice versa). So, you will want to also buy this large 4-cup plastic measuring cup, which is priced at just $1.25. Trust us, you will be happy that you have this on hand when you need to measure out a large amount of, say, milk and don't have to worry about it spilling out of the side of a dry measuring cup.
Cooking Concepts Silicone Whisk
After you have measured out all of your ingredients and dumped them in a mixing bowl, you are going to need a way to mix them, and that is where this Cooking Concepts Silicone Whisk comes in. This whisk is the simple cooking tool that you need for all your basic whisking needs. It costs just $1.25, so you can even buy a few to ensure that you always have one ready to go.
McCormick Silicone Spatula
Another tool you will want to have on hand is this McCormick silicone spatula, priced at $1.25. We have these types of spatulas, also known as scraper spatulas, on our list of 30 essential kitchen tools you need in your life. These spatulas can be used for mixing, scraping batter out of bowls, and more. Like many of the other items on this list, it comes in either white or red, so you can stick to the same color scheme if you are buying multiple items.
Cooking Concepts White Plastic Mixing Spoons, 4-Count Pack
Another kitchen tool option? This four-count pack of white plastic mixing spoons from Cooking Concepts. One pack of four is priced at $1.25 so, in a way, you get more bang for your buck than the other cooking utensil options on this list. As the product description notes, these plastic utensils may be classified as mixing spoons, but you can also use them to stir fry, saute, or serve dishes.
Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Board
For many baking recipes, you are going to need a cutting board — whether it's for rolling out dough or for chopping up fruit for something like a tart. One solid option for this essential is the Cooking Concepts bamboo cutting board, which is $1.25 per cutting board. It is important to pay attention to the material when buying a new cutting board — and bamboo is a great option.
Caterer's Corner Decorative Cake Tray
There is one more cake accessory that you are going to need: this Caterer's Corner decorative cake tray, which costs just two bucks. After all of your hard work making cakes from scratch, you are going to want a nice place to display them — especially when you have mastered more complicated recipes like a champagne cake or a dark chocolate cake with a red wine glaze — and this clear decorative tray is the perfect spot.