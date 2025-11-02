10 Ways To Make Canned Gravy Taste Homemade For Thanksgiving

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your Thanksgiving menu is already chaotic enough, with an expansive spread planned for your growing guest list. With so much to do, there's no shame in cutting a few corners where you can, to save a little time and effort on the big day. One popular time-saving option is to buy canned gravy instead of making your own from scratch. While this does save time, canned options often pale in comparison to their homemade counterparts. They may lack flavor depth, have an unappealing texture, or simply taste "off." Thankfully, there are several ways to use canned gravy to save time this Thanksgiving without sacrificing homemade flavor.

The good news is that the options discussed here are simple and quick. After all, if you have to invest considerable time or effort into making your canned gravy taste better, you might as well make it from scratch, right? From simple additions, like dry seasonings, to slightly more intricate fixes like sautéed onions, here are ten ways to make canned gravy taste homemade for Thanksgiving.