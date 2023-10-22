How Canned Fried Onions Became A Holiday Meal Staple

Thanksgiving just wouldn't be Thanksgiving without canned fried onions to top the green bean casserole. But it's not like the pilgrims picked up a couple cans at Walmart on their way to a 17th-century harvest feast. So, when did crunchy fried onions sneak their way onto the table?

"To the best of our knowledge, Olney & Carpenter were the first large scale producers of canned french-fried onions at some point in the 1930s," Kevan Vetter, director of culinary development at McCormick Global, told Allrecipes. Several corporate acquisitions later, that product became French's Crispy Fried Onions.

But crispy onions didn't become a Thanksgiving staple because somebody canned them. They became a Thanksgiving staple because Campbell's recipe developer Dorcas Reilly invented the green bean casserole. The year was 1955. Wartime rations were out; canned foods were in. Reilly developed a casserole combining cream of mushroom soup and green beans with fried onions on top. When Campbell's started printing the recipe on cans, it really took off.

Campbell's estimates that 20 million American households will serve green bean casserole this Thanksgiving — almost certainly with crispy onions on top. That's why Americans have been known to buy $14 million of French's Crispy Fried Onions during the week of Thanksgiving, according to Fortune.