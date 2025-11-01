The Dollar Tree Food Myth You Should Stop Believing

If you've never been inside a Dollar Tree, you may have some misconceptions when it comes to the food they offer. You may think they sell low-quality products or off-brand foods like generic tube-packed potato chips or honey-flavored O's, but no, they sell real Pringles and Honey Nut Cheerios. Dollar Tree carries name brands at lower prices by buying products in bulk, selling liquidated items, and offering products in smaller packaging. In total, they stock more than 150 name brands.

You may want to check the expiration date on some products, though, because one way the store keeps prices low is by buying items that are close to their best-by date. In fact, according to a 2019 New York Attorney General settlement, Dollar Tree was once fined for selling expired items. Also double-check the price per unit, such as per ounce or gram. Often the product is cheaper because it is sold in a smaller size, but if you look at the price per unit it can end up costing you more than if you bought it in its regular size. This is just one reason some dollar store foods should be avoided. But there are many other foods that are a good deal.