Use Up That Leftover Cranberry Sauce As A Delicious Pancake Topper

In many households, nothing says "holiday season" quite like cranberry sauce. Whether you're using it to bring a refreshing note to a Thanksgiving feast, adding a dollop to Hannukah latkes, or serving it with a big Christmas dinner, this sauce is a must-have side dish during the festive season. And since holiday feasts are all about large amounts of food, you'll always wind up with leftovers, including leftover cranberry sauce.

Although you may immediately reach for challah bread, juicy turkey, and mashed potatoes for a day-after meal, it's easy to forget about cranberry sauce until it goes bad. Instead of throwing it out, reuse your leftover sauce as a deliciously fruity pancake topper. Cranberry brings a vibrant complexity and multi-dimensional edge to your flapjacks, with its slightly sour yet sweet flavor. This doesn't mean your usual toppings have to take a back seat — since cranberry sauce pairs wonderfully with rich holiday food, you bet it tastes great with syrup and butter on top of your favorite carb-y breakfast.

Between the fluffy softness of the pancakes and the thick, syrupy cranberry sauce, you'll get hooked on this festive combo. The only question is whether you're using jellied sauce or whole-berry sauce, and how to best use each type on your pancakes.