14 Creative Ways To Use Jiffy Cornbread
Did you know there are numerous creative ways to use Jiffy corn muffin mix? I know there's nothing my family loves more than homemade cornbread, but a lot of time goes into it that I don't always have. So, when I need an easy fix for cornbread or corn muffins, I've turned to Jiffy for the last 20+ years. My mother and Mamaw did, too, and I remember always having a few boxes in our kitchen pantry growing up. But those blue and white boxes do much more than make cornbread. In fact, although I appreciate the affordability and convenience of Jiffy, it's the versatility I love best.
With a little imagination, there are countless creative ways to use Jiffy cornbread to create appetizers, entrées, and unique bread accompaniments for every meal of the day. Today, I'm going to share 14 of those creative ways to help you save time in the kitchen while creating mouthwatering masterpieces your family is sure to love.
1. Use it as a crust for pizza
I don't know about you, but my kids always want it to be pizza night — and anything that switches up the status quo while keeping their craving satisfied is welcome in my book. So, next time your family begs for pizza, whip out the box of Jiffy and bake cornbread pizza. You'll be pleasantly surprised at the sweet and savory profile of traditional pizza toppings layered on crispy cornbread.
Creating cornbread pizza is simple. Partially bake a thin layer of Jiffy cornbread in the bottom of a greased casserole dish and then add tomato sauce, cheese, and any desired toppings. My favorite toppings for cornbread pizza are crumbled sausage, mushrooms, and sweet peppers. However, I also find Jiffy cornbread to be the perfect base for Hawaiian pizza thanks to the complementing sweet profile.
I like to turn this into a fun "create your own cornbread pizza" night with the family. By making individual pizza crusts in small pie tins, each family member can create their own delicious masterpiece.
2. Combine it with black beans for crispy air fryer fritters
Fritters are so versatile that you can basically put any word in front of the term to create a dish – apple fritters, sweet potato fritters, zucchini fritters, cauliflower fritters... the list goes on. Traditionally, they are fried in a pan with a thin layer of hot oil. But, a healthier option is to make them in the air fryer — and these black bean fritters are the perfect way to give that a shot.
The recipe calls for a box of Jiffy cornbread mix, flour, an egg, corn, green chiles, canned black beans, and cheese. Then, it's seasoned with a little bit of onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and chili powder. You'll end up with thin, crispy patties with outer crusty layer that provide a distinct crunch to counter the soft bits of black bean in every bite.
You can make this recipe vegetarian by substituting the standard cornbread mix for Jiffy's vegetarian version. Another great idea — if you're a big cheese lover — like me is to add a little extra cheese on top at the end and pop them back in the air fryer for 1 to 2 minutes.
3. Mix it into a batter for corn pancakes or waffles
I love corn pancakes and waffles for breakfast. They're a fluffy option with a crispy outside that's less sweet than traditional flour options. Plus, this recipe is super easy and you only need a box of Jiffy cornbread mix and three other ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen!
Combine your Jiffy cornbread mix with egg, milk, and shortening; mix until smooth. Fry the pancakes on a lightly greased hot griddle or use a well greased waffle maker, according to your preference.
Since these corn pancakes and waffles are more savory than sweet, I wouldn't recommend topping them with syrup or honey and butter. (Although, you can absolutely try that if you want!) Instead, I'd consider topping your with your favorite combination of bacon, tomatoes, sour cream, onions, and similar savory-adjacent options. My personal favorite is to top them with a little Colby jack cheese, bacon crumbles, and grilled tomatoes.
4. Crumble it into buttermilk for a Southern classic
Adding some warm, crumbled Jiffy cornbread to a big glass or bowl of cold, creamy buttermilk is a delicious Southern snack that's unlike anything else you've ever tried. It's like a savory cereal. My Papaw used to eat this at supper every night when I was little. He paired it with a small pile of spicy jalapeño peppers and, every time he'd take a bite of the peppers, he'd have a bit of the cornbread and buttermilk mixture. You can eat this snack as-is, but I like to season mine with a little salt and a lot of pepper for a spicy contrast to the sweetness of the cornbread and tangy buttermilk.
The best piece of advice I can give you with this creative use of cornbread is that it's not something you should ever prep in advance. Instead, the cornbread should be crumbled and added to the buttermilk right before you eat it. Otherwise, you'll end up with a soggy mess that doesn't do this snack justice.
5. Cube and dry it to make the perfect croutons
You can easily turn Jiffy cornbread into sweet and savory croutons. In fact, this recipe works best with leftover cornbread that's one to two days old, because when bread is stale, it's a little drier and crunchier than fresh. The best part is you don't even need to carve out dedicated prep time. Instead, make two helpings or cornbread at your next meal and pop one casserole dish into the fridge to cool for use later.
Creating homemade Jiffy croutons is simple. Grab your leftover cornbread and cut it into bite-sized cubes. Melt a little butter in a bowl and add salt to your liking. Sometimes, I also add a bit of garlic powder, oregano, parsley, and Parmesan cheese too; I find that I need a little more butter than normal when adding the extra seasonings. Gently toss the cubes in butter and bake until golden brown and crispy. Since croutons can cook quickly, I like to check on mine about every 5 minutes to prevent them burning.
6. Amp up the breading for your corn dogs
Corn dogs are an American favorite that you can get at county fairs and festivals around the country. But, fun fact, did you know that they weren't originally called corn dogs? The original food was created in the 1930s and called pronto pups. Despite being a simple food at its core, making perfect corn dog batter can feel challenging. Unless, that is, you keep it super simple and use Jiffy corn muffin mix instead.
All you need to make Jiffy corn dogs are hot dogs, Jiffy, and sticks. I recommend using a deep fryer to get that perfect light golden brown coloring, but you could use a pot of oil in a pinch. You can experiment and add cheese around the hot dog before battering. Or, use jalapeño in the Jiffy batter for a spicy corn dog. My kids especially love it when I use cocktail weenies to create mini corn dogs.
7. Make on-the-go breakfast muffins
On-the-go breakfast muffins are a lifesaver for busy weekday mornings, and Jiffy cornbread mix is ready to jump in to make it even easier. Plus, I find that these cornbread breakfast muffins stay well in the freezer, so you can make larger batches ahead of time. I will say that they aren't quite as crispy after thawing or microwaving, but my family hasn't minded so far.
Add your favorite cheese, breakfast meats, and accompaniments to your Jiffy cornbread mix, made according to the box. Fill a greased muffin tin about halfway and, after it's partially cooked, add a little scrambled egg and cheese on top. Using cupcake wrappers in your muffin tin makes for an easier clean-up.
The mix-ins will alter the flavor profile of these muffins, so you can reuse the same basic recipe without eating the same thing on repeat. My favorite breakfast muffin combination is cheddar cheese and crumbled sausage with a handful of fresh spinach and a quarter cup of tomatoes. This creates a healthy, hearty breakfast muffin that pairs well with egg whites in lieu of your standard egg scramble. Jalapeños are an excellent choice if you're looking for something a little spicy.
8. Level up your traditional casseroles
If you're looking for an easy way to level up your traditional casserole recipes, Jiffy corn muffin mix is the answer. Prepare the cornbread according to the box's instructions and use it as a topping on a wide variety of casseroles to create a tasty, more filling variation of all your favorites.
I find it especially delicious with hamburger, broccoli, and taco casseroles. For hamburger casserole, I like to add some bacon crumbles to the Jiffy mix. With broccoli casserole, I mix in a little cheese with the mix and top it when it's almost done baking. Adding finely sliced jalapeño peppers to the Jiffy mix is an excellent way to further level up your taco casserole. Don't be afraid to use your imagination!
Let me share a quick word of advice that I figured out the hard way so you can beat the learning curve: Remember to spoon the batter over your casserole base. Don't just pour the mix or you'll end up with a big mess that might not cook properly. It only takes a few extra minutes to spoon in the batter, but it ensures excellent results every time.
9. Make corn souffle
Corn souffle, also known as corn pudding or corn casserole, is a delicious twist on your typical cornbread that features whole chunks of corn in a slightly fluffier-than-normal breading. The result is a mildly sweet bread with a creamy texture on the inside and a crispy outer layer that's absolutely mouthwatering. My favorite pairings for corn souffle are chili, pot roast, or Southern gumbo. Thanks to the slight sweetness of this dish, it is also an excellent bread accompaniment to glazed meats.
Jiffy cornbread mix offers an easy shortcut to making corn souffle from scratch. There are a few different ways you can make this traditional Southern dish. I like to add creamed corn, a big dollop of sour cream, salt, and pepper. If you're a big corn fan, you can add one can of sweet corn kernels to the recipe. Or, if you want a slightly creamier texture on the inside, add a second dollop of sour cream.
10. Fry up some cornbread hush puppies
Hush puppies are little bread balls that are usually pretty heavily seasoned, in my experience. In my family, we always make cornbread hush puppies when we eat fried fish. There's just something about the way the little cornmeal balls pair with fried catfish or mullet that's absolute perfection. Of course, creating cornbread hush puppies from scratch can be time-consuming. (Although if you want to give it a try, I suggest this recipe for bacon jalapeño hush puppies.)
Thankfully, Jiffy cornbread mix comes to the rescue again. To make perfect hush puppies, all you need is to combine a box of Jiffy cornbread mix, flour, egg, buttermilk, and some grated onion. Season with a little salt, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, onion powder, pepper, and parsley. I find an ice cream scoop is ideal for spooning in your batter, making perfect, evenly-sized hush puppies every time. When you pull your hush puppies out of the grease, make sure to lay them on a paper towel lined plate. The paper towel will help pull some of the grease away.
11. Bread your meat
In the South, a lot of our meat is served breaded and fried. And, I don't just mean chicken, either. We love a crispy breaded pork chop or perfectly coated piece of fried catfish. Most recipes call for a standard bread crumb or wheat flour coating, but, if you haven't tried using cornbread batter to bread your meat, you're really missing out.
Creating a Jiffy wet batter calls for only four ingredients: Jiffy cornbread mix, flour, egg, and milk. But, I like to add seasonings to the batter to create a layered flavor profile. Adding salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder to the Jiffy batter is the magical combination that works for every meat. In addition to these, I like to add a little parsley and oregano if I'm cooking pork chops. For chicken, a little smoked paprika and just a dash of cayenne pepper really levels up your recipe.
12. Use as a crust for homemade pot pies
Pot pies are one of my favorite cold weather recipes. They're warm, filling, and incredibly versatile. Whether you're craving a classic chicken pot pie, a hearty beef pot pie, or a mouth-watering turkey option, Jiffy cornbread makes an excellent crust. The rich, hearty pot pie filling contrasts the sweet and savory profile of the cornbread perfectly, while the crust adds just the right amount of firmness to each bite.
To start, make your favorite pot pie filling. When I don't have a lot of time, I throw together a can of cream of chicken soup, a cup of chicken broth, chicken, and a bag of mixed veggies with generous seasonings. You can use any kind of chicken for this, including canned or leftover rotisserie — whatever you have or prefer. Dump in the bottom of your dish and top with prepared Jiffy cornbread batter. Pop it in the oven and bake until the top is golden brown.
You can create this recipe as one large pot pie casserole. Or, use small pie plates or ramekins to create individual servings. For a little something extra, I like to pull my cornbread pot pie out about 5 minutes before it's done and add a generous helping of cheese.
13. Use it as a shortcut to make sweet and savory dressing
Jiffy cornbread is an easy shortcut to use when making homemade dressing that's a little sweet and super savory. I find it pairs best with ham or glazed pork chops. If you're looking for a perfect pairing for turkey or chicken, I'd stick to a cornbread dressing that is more on the savory side instead.
My recipe for Jiffy dressing includes cornbread, chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, finely chopped onions, thinly sliced celery, minced garlic, salt, and pepper. It's a slightly drier option that allows the cornbread to remain a little firm while the top still has a little crunch to it. However, you can easily add some more liquid ingredients to create a smoother, combined texture that's almost cake-like. Don't be afraid to experiment with the ad-ins, either. You can add mushrooms for a slightly umami flavor, or include bell peppers for another layering of sweetness.
14. Add mix-ins for a simple switch-up
The best way to get creative with Jiffy cornbread is, well, to get creative! Simply start with Jiffy prepared according to the box and add whatever mix-ins you like to create variations of traditional cornbread. A few excellent choices of what to mix in include sausage, chorizo, bacon, diced ham, tomatoes, spinach, jalapeño, banana peppers, cheese, green chiles, corn, creamed corn, and nearly any seasonings you can think of.
I like to pair my spicy cornbread with warm chili topped with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeño, and green chiles. I use a simple seasoning blend of black pepper, fresh minced garlic, and a dash of cayenne pepper. The flavors of the mix-ins perfectly complement the thick, hearty tomato, beans, and meat of the chili. When I make my classic red beans and rice, I like to mix banana peppers, finely crumbled bacon bits, and some slightly wilted spinach leaves into my cornbread. A dash of salt and pepper is all the seasoning I think this one needs.
But, if those don't sound like something you'd like, there's great news — there's really no limit to what you can create. Happy experimenting!