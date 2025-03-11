We Tasted And Ranked 8 Brands Of Instant Mashed Potatoes

Buttery mashed potatoes are a rich, creamy side that pairs perfectly with nearly any meal. Of course, they can take a while to make between peeling the potatoes, boiling them, and preparing them. To solve this time issue, many companies have turned to dehydrating the potatoes and turning them into flakes that take significantly less time to prepare. Instant mashed potatoes are an easy way to have your favorite side dish ready in only a few minutes. The downside? Many boxed brands fall short on taste, smell, or texture — the worst fall short on all three.

Determining which instant mashed potato brands are worthwhile and which are flat-out unpalatable is usually a matter of trial and error. Thankfully, I put my 15+ years of experience in the cooking industry to work and handled the test tasting for you. I then ranked them from worst to best. To determine where each boxed brand stood on this list, I used my food background and compared each brand with what homemade mashed potatoes should taste, smell, and feel like. I also considered ingredients lists and pricing when making my decisions. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article. Let's get into it.