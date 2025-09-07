The Refined Oil Texas Roadhouse Uses (& Why It's The Best Option)

If you look at the Texas Roadhouse menu, you'll notice that a lot of items are fried in oil, from the cactus blossom (the best Texas Roadhouse appetizer) to the fried pickles and, of course, the fries. Even the chain's popular steaks are seared in oil. With so many menu items being made with oil, you might wonder what kind Texas Roadhouse uses — especially if you have any kind of food allergy. Luckily, the answer is readily available online: soybean oil.

Soybean oil is considered one of the best oils to fry with, so it's no surprise that Texas Roadhouse uses soybean oil on nearly every item on its menu. This is not an uncommon choice among restaurants, either; according to Restaurant Technologies, 70% of the market share in restaurant oils goes to soybean oil, especially since it is often the main ingredient in blended vegetable oils. It's a great choice for restaurants like Texas Roadhouse because it's cheaper than other oils, very safe to use, and has a high smoke point and a mild flavor that won't overshadow seasonings or any other flavors.

Despite the mild flavor, though, it's still a bit more flavorful than canola oil, one of the other top frying oils. This is likely intentional; while the oil shouldn't take over the flavor of the dish, Texas Roadhouse likely relies on soybean oil to give its dishes a bit of extra depth and complexity.