The Refined Oil Texas Roadhouse Uses (& Why It's The Best Option)
If you look at the Texas Roadhouse menu, you'll notice that a lot of items are fried in oil, from the cactus blossom (the best Texas Roadhouse appetizer) to the fried pickles and, of course, the fries. Even the chain's popular steaks are seared in oil. With so many menu items being made with oil, you might wonder what kind Texas Roadhouse uses — especially if you have any kind of food allergy. Luckily, the answer is readily available online: soybean oil.
Soybean oil is considered one of the best oils to fry with, so it's no surprise that Texas Roadhouse uses soybean oil on nearly every item on its menu. This is not an uncommon choice among restaurants, either; according to Restaurant Technologies, 70% of the market share in restaurant oils goes to soybean oil, especially since it is often the main ingredient in blended vegetable oils. It's a great choice for restaurants like Texas Roadhouse because it's cheaper than other oils, very safe to use, and has a high smoke point and a mild flavor that won't overshadow seasonings or any other flavors.
Despite the mild flavor, though, it's still a bit more flavorful than canola oil, one of the other top frying oils. This is likely intentional; while the oil shouldn't take over the flavor of the dish, Texas Roadhouse likely relies on soybean oil to give its dishes a bit of extra depth and complexity.
Drawbacks of soybean oil (and when to use it)
Despite all of its advantages, there are a few things to keep in mind before replacing your favorite cooking oil with soybean oil. While soybean oil is generally considered fairly heart-healthy since it contains omega-6 fatty acids and less saturated fat than some other types of oil, it has been found to cause inflammation in some cases, especially if you aren't balancing it with omega-3. However, this doesn't mean you shouldn't use soybean oil; it simply means you should mix it up with other types of oils if you're cooking with them often and, as with everything, make it part of a balanced diet.
If you love Texas Roadhouse's steaks, cooking your own steaks at home in soybean oil (alongside using the same type of beef and the chain's own special seasoning) is definitely the way to go. The soybean oil will be cheap and simple to work with, making it perfect for a home cook on a budget. It's also great to use with almost any deep-fried food, unless the flavor is very delicate; in this case, the milder canola oil might work better. In addition, if you have specific dietary needs that soybean oil wouldn't fit, consider looking into the healthiest cooking oils instead.