17 Boxed Mac And Cheese Brands, Ranked Worst To First
Welcome, cheese connoisseurs and macaroni aficionados, to the ultimate showdown of boxed mac and cheese. Today, we embark on a perilous journey through the realm of cheesy delights, as we daringly rank the top 17 boxed mac and cheese brands from the bottom of the cheese bowl to the glorious, golden apex of cheesy goodness.
We dove into the world of artificial cheese and noodle mastery, armed with our taste buds and razor-sharp wit. From the blue box classics to the offbeat contenders that make you question your culinary sanity, we left no noodle unturned and no cheese powder untested. We're here to expose the soggy, the bland, and the downright disappointing, as well as celebrate the titans of taste — the mac and cheese legends.
Prepare for a whirlwind of cheesy revelations, where secret family recipes collide with futuristic flavor experiments. We'll decipher the mysteries of al dente perfection, mouthfeel magic, and that elusive umami blend that leaves us craving more. Join us on this culinary expedition as we separate the mac from the cheese and discover who reigns supreme in this fierce battle of cheesy proportions.
17. Great Value
Oh boy, let's talk about this so-called "Great Value" mac and cheese from Walmart. The first challenge was playing detective to locate the elusive cheese packet hidden amidst the sea of pasta. It's like searching for a needle in a haystack –- an adventure in itself. When we finally discovered the cheese powder and bravely sprinkled it over our cooked macaroni, our noses were met with an aroma that left us perplexed. Seriously, it's a mysterious scent that belongs to the "not cheese" category. We're no cheese connoisseurs, but we know cheese ain't supposed to smell like that.
But hey, we'll give credit where it's due –- the taste wasn't as disastrous as the smell suggested. Yet, calling it "good" would be an overstatement. The flavor profile is a little sweet on the front end and then just loses its taste completely.
Let's face it, when it comes to boxed mac and cheese, there are plenty of fish in the sea –- or in this case, plenty of cheese in the dairy aisle. In America, the land of countless mac and cheese options, why settle for this lackluster choice? Don't waste your time on this one; it's better to explore the sea of alternatives and find a real cheese champion that will satisfy your cravings. Walmart, you are the weakest link.
16. Daiya
Next up is Daiya's dairy-free, gluten-free mac and cheese. We have to say, for a cheese alternative, this one wasn't bad. Surprisingly, the pasta's consistency wasn't half bad either. It didn't turn into a gooey mess like some GF options.
Now, when it was time to reveal the cheese packet, we experienced a moment of doubt. Was it enough to conquer the pasta kingdom? To our amazement, it pulled through and managed to cover all the pasta like a cheesy conqueror. But let's be real -– it's not cheese. We need to remind ourselves of this fact because our taste buds were left a bit puzzled. It tasted somewhat like cheese, but you know it's not the real deal. It's like a distant relative of cheese –- similar but different enough to leave you questioning the family tree.
All in all, for a "healthy" boxed snack, it didn't make us run for the hills. It was better than anticipated, but that's not saying much in the dairy-free, gluten-free world of boxed mac and cheese. Unfortunately, the aftertaste decided to stick around longer than we'd prefer, like that one guest who just won't take the hint to leave the party. So, Daiya, you gave it a shot, and we appreciate the effort, but we'll keep on searching for the elusive perfect dairy-free, gluten-free mac and cheese that'll make our taste buds do the happy dance without any lingering aftertaste drama.
15. Simply Nature
Alright, let's talk about Aldi's Simply Nature mac and cheese –- the "organic" contender that didn't quite live up to the hype. It claims there are "no synthetic colors, no GMOS, and real cheese," but let's see how it stacks up in reality.
First things first, those pasta elbows must have gone on an extreme diet because they're tiny. But hey, size isn't everything, right? Sure, the pasta expands a bit while cooking, but it's still smaller than the average elbow macaroni. Taste-wise, the pasta stole the show, and that's just not something you want in a cheesy meal. Speaking of cheese, it's a bit of a letdown. Creamy dreams? Nah, not here. Instead, we got a thin and bland cheese sauce that seems to have lost its way to flavor town. When we say the pasta stole the show, it's literally all you can taste.
Overall, this mac and cheese experience left us feeling a bit betrayed. Sure, it might be organic and free from colorful shenanigans, but we'd trade that for a richer and creamier taste any day. Sorry, Aldi, but when it comes to mac and cheese, we're looking for a flavor explosion, not a flavor implosion. Better luck next time!
14. 365 Whole Foods Market
Ah, Whole Food's 365 brand mac and cheese –- a cheese venture that took a bit of a detour from the norm. Real cheddar cheese, you say? Well, at least they got the "real" part right. Now, here's where things get a bit...peculiar. The cheese taste decided to do a sweet little dance instead of sticking to the traditional savory groove. Sweet mac and cheese? It's like a flavor rollercoaster you didn't sign up for, but hey, it's not necessarily a bad thing, just a bit unexpected for a boxed mac and cheese.
On the bright side, the pasta knows how to behave. It's not causing any drama in the kitchen and cooks up just as you'd expect –- nothing too fancy, just your typical pasta texture and consistency.
But let's be real –- this mac and cheese is a little weird. You'll raise an eyebrow, but you'll probably keep eating because, well, it's still mac and cheese, right? While it's not the one of your dreams, it does manage to outshine a few others on our list. So, kudos to you, 365 brand, for daring to be different. Sweet cheese might not be for everyone, but hey, it's a bold move, and you can't help but appreciate the effort.
13. Cheese Club
Aldi's Cheese Club mac and cheese was the mystery of the orange cheese that left us scratching our heads. Seriously, it's like the cheese took a trip to the tanning bed and got a little carried away. But we've always been told to not judge a book by its cover, so we let the worries about its neon orange coloring go.
Regarding taste, it's like trying to find flavor in a flavorless void. Is it bad? Nah. Is it good? Oh, absolutely not. You'll find hints of cheese that dissipate the moment they hit your tongue. It's like the middle child of mac and cheese –- not terrible enough to cause a meltdown, but definitely not impressive enough to take the spotlight. It's just there, existing in a state of mac and cheese mediocrity.
So, Aldi's Cheese Club, we appreciate the effort, but we're still looking for that mac and cheese wow factor. The orange cheese mystery might be fun for a game of Clue, but when it comes to satisfying our cheesy cravings, we need something more than a bland enigma.
12. Nature's Promise
Stop & Shop's Nature's Promise brand mac and cheese is an organic cheddar adventure that left us feeling a tad ambivalent. For starters, the macaroni was the shining star in this show. Cooked up like a champ, it provided that perfect pasta experience we all crave. The cheese, on the other hand, needs a little pep talk. Thin and watery, we had to play the role of a culinary alchemist, adding some milk and butter to save the day even though it wasn't called for. However, these additions couldn't fix the lack of flavor that was missing.
The taste itself was also curious, as there were hints of cheese at the start, but then the salt marched in and took over the flavor brigade. On the back end, the taste just goes MIA, leaving us hanging like a cliffhanger in a Netflix series. It was truly perplexing, but compared to some other brands, it wasn't the worst thing by far we ate today.
In the end, Nature's Promise isn't a complete disaster, but it's not exactly the mac and cheese of our dreams. You could probably find a better option; there are plenty of other cheesy contenders out there ready to impress.
11. Goodles
If you're looking for a healthier alternative to boxed mac and cheese, meet Goodles – the plant-based, veggie-packed sensation that's attempting to take over the blue box craze. While we were a little nervous to try this one, we have to give credit where it's due — this wasn't bad! Who would've thought chickpea protein and veggies could unite in mac and cheese harmony? Well played, Goodles, well played.
The brand's Cheddy Mac is surprisingly decent. The cheese is creamy and rich in flavor, just like any other boxed brand. While the pasta is a little funky — it definitely tastes like veggies — those flavors truly weren't a deterrent. Kudos to a mix of classic boxed mac and cheese and veggie delights.
Goodles, you might not be the top dog on our list, but you've earned a spot with your creative cheese game and veggie-packed pasta pizzazz. While this option didn't make the top 10, it came super close, and that's saying a lot in the world of cheesy pasta goodness.
10. Banza
Banza surprised us all with its chickpea pasta alternative that's here to crash the wheat-filled party in the boxed mac and cheese world. Gluten-free, featuring a low glycemic index, and packing a protein punch, Banza is here to shake things up, and we are here for it.
First, we have to shout out Banza for pulling off that elusive pasta texture. These elbows look and taste just like regular pasta. The cheese is perfectly gooey and rich, so much so you can't help but admire it. While the cheese is very orange, uncomfortably orange, it still tastes just like regular boxed mac and cheese. But here's the twist –- the taste is a bit of a wild card. It's not bad, but it's just not popping like the other contestants on our list. It leans bland but better than most.
Who would've thought a chickpea pasta option could hold its own in the mac and cheese world? We were skeptical, but Banza proved us wrong and earned its spot in our top 10. It really makes you rethink what boxed mac and cheese is all about!
9. Annie's
Annie's mac and cheese is the organic cheddar champion with a reputation that precedes it. But does it live up to the hype? Not really. While Annie's has an array of products that are truly delicious, its classic mac and cheese was a little disappointing. When mixed up, the cheese is rich, creamy, and vibrant orange, but the flavor just isn't there. Everything about the look of this dish screams gastro party, but unfortunately, it just didn't have that cheesy pizazz we were looking for.
Does that mean it's bad? Absolutely not. This is a solid boxed mac and cheese option, especially with its organic seal. It's not completely disappointing, but it's just not the star-studded encounter we had in mind. So, while Annie's mac and cheese secures a respectable spot in our top 10, we'll keep exploring other cheesy delights in hopes of finding that one blockbuster mac and cheese hit.
8. Kraft
Kraft mac and cheese is the nostalgic favorite that holds a special place in our hearts, but sometimes, even old friends can let us down. We put our trust in the box instructions, as we did with every option on this list, and what did we get? A weird flavor party that left us scratching our heads. Instead of the comforting cheesiness we know and love, we got hit with a buttery surprise – and not in a good way. There was something just a little off about the flavor. But hey, we get it –- everyone has their secret mac and cheese formula, and maybe that's where we went wrong. For now, it's just not living up to our Kraft expectations.
Don't get us wrong — it's still good; it's just not great. However, even an okay mac and cheese beats out a lot of other imposters on this list. So, Kraft, you may not be the king of the mac and cheese castle anymore, but you're still holding strong in the rankings. We'll keep experimenting with our preparation methods and hope to reignite that cheesy spark we know you're capable of. Until then, keep doing your thing, and we'll keep reaching for that blue box of comfort.
7. Good & Gather
Target's Good & Gather mac and cheese is another organic contender that dared to challenge the classic Kraft throne. At first glance, its aggressively yellow coloring had us a bit nervous. Surprisingly, the taste wasn't a yellow explosion of chaos –- it was mellow with subtle cheese hints. Sure, it doesn't scream "cheese," but it didn't deter us from another bite. If we find ourselves in a mac and cheese emergency, we wouldn't mind digging into this option, but we won't go on a nationwide hunt for it.
Overall, this was a surprising ranking. Target's Good & Gather, earned a respectable spot in the top 10, and it even managed to outshine the classic Kraft in our books. But we're still holding out for that mac and cheese superstar that'll sweep us off our feet and make us sing cheesy love songs. Until then, keep doing your thing, Good & Gather. We'll be here, ready to give you a shot when the mac and cheese cravings hit.
6. Cabot
Cabot's classic yellow cheddar mac and cheese steps up the dairy game featuring premium, aged cheddar goodness served up in a shell-shaped delight. This option definitely had us at "aged cheddar," especially with the Cabot brand name behind the scenes. We love the brand's cheese blocks, so we were excited to give this boxed classic a go.
Cooked up, the cheese is rich and creamy, and the salt content is on point. The flavor knows how to strike that perfect balance and keep things interesting without going overboard. This was one of the tastiest options by far.
As we ate and the cheese sat, it did get a little stiff, removing some of the creamy charm we first saw. But of all the contenders, Cabot was definitely a standout in the taste department. It wasn't the best, but it's a solid choice for any mac and cheese cravings that may arise. Keep rocking those shells, Cabot!
5. Market Pantry
Hold on to your shopping carts because we've got a wild card in the mac and cheese game, and it's none other than Target's Market Pantry mac and cheese. Surprise of the century, right? When cooked up, you'll find the perfect noodle-to-cheese ratio — not too much noodle, not too much cheese. It's a harmonious union of pasta and cheese magic. And let's talk about that cheese. It's like a finely crafted symphony of flavors. A delicate dance of cheese goodness with just the right amount of salt to keep things interesting.
Now, it might not have reached the pinnacle of mac and cheese greatness, but it's like finding a hidden gem at Target. If we had to go on a mac and cheese treasure hunt, Market Pantry would be at the top of our list. It's like a culinary jackpot waiting for us in the many aisles of this brand-name store.
Target's Market Pantry mac and cheese surprised us in the best way possible. It may not be the crowned mac and cheese king, but it won our hearts with a perfect flavor balance and hidden charm. Keep gracing the shelves of Target, and we'll keep seeking you out for that satisfying mac and cheese fix.
4. Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's, the wizard of all things tasty, brings us its organic shells and white cheddar mac and cheese. And boy, did they deliver. We're loving the whole "good for you" vibe mixed with that classic cheddar goodness. This is an option that did not disappoint.
Regarding taste, there are no "almost cheese" shenanigans here. This boxed brand actually tastes like real cheese. Trader Joe's truly captured the essence of what this dish should be, making something extraordinary out of simple ingredients — and healthy, too! Creamy and rich, the sauce is a welcomed change from the usual orange coloring. There are no complaints when it comes to this boxed brand.
With all that said, we gave Trader Joe's organic shells and white cheddar mac and cheese the fourth place spot on our list, as it gave us a taste of cheese heaven. This is an option we highly recommend and will actively seek out in our mac and cheese adventures.
3. Velveeta
Velveeta's shells and cheese is the ultimate comfort food that's been keeping us cozy for ages, and it's a true classic that actually holds up to the brand's hype. The signature cheese sauce was rich and creamy, leaving no shell left behind when it came to coverage. And that flavor –- classic and nostalgic. Smooth and light, it knows how to make your taste buds swoon without overwhelming them with too much salt or artificial flavoring. Velveeta really comes through with a cheese profile to adore, covering every single shell in "liquid gold."
Overall, Velveeta truly earned its spot on the podium. This timeless classic is here to stay, and we will absolutely remain loyal fans. Whether it's a rainy day, a celebration, or just a random Tuesday, we are here for this cheesy treat. Keep being cheesy and fabulous, Velveeta –- we're forever devoted to your mac and cheese magic.
2. Cheetos
Now, we know what you're thinking — Cheetos mac and cheese? Really? Yes, really. This bold and daring contender took us on a wild ride to second place on our list. At first glance, we were a little skeptical and worried about its vibrant orange coloring, but we pushed forward, hearing great things about this non-traditional option. But the real magic happens when you take that first bite. It's like the spirit of Cheetos possesses the mac and cheese, and they become one. The taste? You guessed it –- it actually tastes like Cheetos! It's like a flavor explosion, and you're along for the wild, cheesy ride.
But there's a twist to getting this dish just right -– you have to play snack food architect and smash real Cheetos on top. It may sound barbaric, but man, you won't regret that crunch and added flavor.
So, Cheetos mac and cheese, you've secured a well-deserved second place on our list. You've turned mac and cheese into a thrilling adventure, and we're here for every orange-tinted moment. Keep being bold, cheesy, and unapologetically delicious –- we're ready to take this wild ride with you, snack-style. We're telling you, you have to try this at least once.
1. Cracker Barrel
Well, well, well, look who's sitting on the cheesy throne –- Cracker Barrel's sharp cheddar mac and cheese, the champion of our list. This is not just any cheese flavor, but that sharp cheddar goodness you'd expect from one of its signature blocks. Cracker Barrel's not messing around with those flavors –- it's the real deal. Move over, imitation cheese wannabes –- this is cheese with a capital C.
While the taste is top-notch, the rich and creamy texture takes a close second to flavor — a decadent sea of cheese that coats every shell. While the profile definitely leans towards salt, that flavor will bring you back to a time of cheese and crackers, transcending the pasta experience altogether.
In the world of mac and cheese, Cracker Barrel's sharp cheddar is the undisputed champion. It's like the Michelangelo of mac and cheese, creating a masterpiece of sharp flavors and creamy perfection. Hats off to you, Cracker Barrel -– you've earned your spot at the top of the mac and cheese pyramid. Your sharp cheddar powers have won us over, and we're ready to pledge our allegiance to the world of cheesy indulgence. Keep being bold, cheesy, and wonderfully delicious –- you're the mac and cheese hero we've been waiting for!