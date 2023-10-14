14 Of The Best Cooking Oils For Homemade French Fries

Whether eating out or at home, french fries are in demand. According to Tastewise, nearly 53% of all U.S. restaurants serve french fries, and in 2021 alone, nearly 160 million hundredweight of potatoes — a whopping 8 million tons — were used in the U.S. solely for making frozen french fries (via Statista).

If you want to enjoy french fries without hitting up the nearest burger joint or buying a bag of frozen fries, making them at home can be a great alternative. Homemade fries are fun, inexpensive — a five-pound bag of Russet potatoes at Hannaford supermarket costs about $4 — and can be customized with different spices and seasonings.

One thing you might need for homemade french fries is some cooking oil. Though it's not technically required, cooking oil helps produce the Maillard reaction, which browns the exterior of the fries while adding a distinct aroma and flavor. The high temperatures and direct oil contact also caramelize the sugars in the potatoes.

There are many types of cooking oils, and choosing the right oil can have a big effect on french fries, from how they taste to their health impact. We've dug into the many options to find the best cooking oils for making homemade fries so you can savor your next batch even more.