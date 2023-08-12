15 Ingredients That Will Make Your Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Way Better

A bowl of mashed potatoes is one of the world's greatest comforts. When you have a craving for the creamy, fluffy spuds, there's nothing else that will quite satisfy. But making mashed potatoes from scratch takes a lot of time and effort, and there are decisions and potential pitfalls at every turn. To peel or not to peel? You don't want to undercook or over-boil them into mush. Watery mashed potatoes are no good, but neither are bone-dry ones. Do you mash them into rustic chunks, or whip them into a silken purée?

Enter instant mashed potatoes. This pantry staple can be a lifesaver when you need your mashed potato fix but don't have the desire or energy to make the real thing. These dehydrated potato flakes just need moisture and heat, and like magic, they turn into a warm, comforting bowl of velvety spuds in mere moments. And with an extra ingredient or two, you can take this boxed starch from basic to gourmet. Here are some of the best texture and flavor-boosting additions.