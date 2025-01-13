Aldi's Best-Selling 2024 Foods Are Here To Stay
When it comes to grocery stores, few enjoy the kind of cult following that Aldi does. Aldi's fan base is so strong that the retailer has leaned in on their enthusiasm and feedback to develop a Fan Favorites page on its website that you should really check out the next time you plan a trip there. This page is precisely what you would expect it to be: a round-up of the top-ranked items sold at Aldi as determined by a cross-section of frequent shoppers.
Consumers might be interested to know that this survey is quite detailed. It is divided into categories, such as "Cozy Comfort," "In A Pinch," and even "The Internet Made Me Buy It," which showcases those selections that have gone viral on social media platforms. These fan favorites not only drive sales, they enable the retailer to keep a pulse on what its fan base really want, which, in turn, helps Aldi keep its prices down by only stocking those products that are selling well.
The 2024 fan favorites have just been released, and some of the foods that made the list are perennial favorites. From the iconic Bake Shop Cheesecake Sampler to the award-winning Black Angus Chuck Roast, there is something to suit the palates of everyone in the household. For those who didn't have the time to visit the Fan Favorites page of the Aldi website, these items are adorned with an identifying blue heart logo in-store, so they are easy to spot.
Sweet Vanilla or Caramel Macchiato Barista Cold Foam
Among the most popular items on this year's Fan Favorites list, the winner of "The Internet Made Me Buy It" award is the Sweet Vanilla or Caramel Macchiato Barista Cold Foam. This cold foam is the Starbucks clone you didn't know you needed, and it is no stranger to awards and accolades. It won "Best New Product for Coffee Enhancer/Dairy Topping" in a 2024 BrandSpark Survey conducted by Newsweek. The genius of this cold foam is that it is convenient and tastes a lot like the stuff popularized by Starbucks, but at a fraction of the cost.
Unlike whipped cream or steamed milk, cold foam has an airier texture, giving it a lighter mouthfeel that consumers love. It also tends to hold its fluff longer than traditional foam without dissolving into liquid, which is ideal for enjoying a cold drink over a long period of time.
While convenience and cost are great, ultimately what Aldi shoppers love the most about these instant cold foams is their taste. One consumer on Reddit notes: "I liked the caramel one as well, but I prefer the vanilla, which tastes like marshmallows. We don't put much sweetener in our coffee, so this has been our sweetener lately. It doesn't have alternative sweetness like the International Delights version." The biggest issue you might run into with this cold foam is that is it out of stock because it is so popular.
Multi-Colored Peppers
Fresh produce ranks high on the list of fancy foods you should always stock up on when you pay a visit to Aldi. While the store carries a number of USDA Organic options at prices that cannot be beat, the Multi-Colored Peppers are one item Aldi fans cannot get enough of, garnering it the "Fresh and Fabulous" award. In accordance with USDA regulations, these peppers are grown without the use of synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, which is something that is of growing importance to many consumers.
But, what matters even more is how fresh they are. As a professional chef, I am a stickler for quality, and these peppers most definitely meet my ultra finicky standards. I appreciate their crisp, firm texture, which is ideal for stuffing, eating raw in salads, or added to a vegetable platter. Not only do they hold their shape without disintegrating, they consistently have a sweet flavor without a lot of residual bitterness.
Since these peppers are sold in packages of three, they may be more than you can consume in a timely fashion. Consider slicing or cutting them and freezing them for future use in a stew or soup. Alternatively, roast them up and consider preserving them for a sweet and savory addition to a charcuterie platter or a unique spin on gazpacho.
Fresh Atlantic Salmon Portions
For those of us trying to incorporate more fatty fish into our diets, Aldi's Fresh Atlantic Salmon Portions are a fan favorite that you may want to check out. Earning the "Top Catch" award, these salmon filets are fresh, never frozen, and they are a steal for quality fish. Though they are farmed, which may concern some consumers, if there is one thing you need to know about Aldi's fresh fish selection it is that the retailer takes sustainability very seriously.
The fresh fish and seafood at Aldi carries numerous certifications, including ones from The Marine Stewardship Council, Better Aquaculture Practice, and Aquaculture Stewardship Council, among others. It also has partnerships and memberships with organizations like Sustainable Fisheries Partnership and Global Seafood Alliance, which are dedicated to improving animal husbandry practices and streamlining the supply chain for sustainably-raised seafood to retailers. Lastly, it is transparent about the fisheries it uses to supply its wild-caught selections, their fishery management, catch methods, and the environmental impact these have, all of which are displayed on the Ocean Disclosure Project website.
Ultimately, however, what consumers love the best is the flavor of this salmon, which, though somewhat fattier than wild-caught, has a lot of fans. As one fan notes on Reddit, "I used to work at as a seafood manager and so far I can say that Aldi's serves the cheapest salmon fillets that are still an excellent quality," which is high praise indeed.
Bake Shop Cheesecake Sampler
If you love cheesecake, but don't want to have to commit to a single flavor, Aldi has precisely the thing for you. Its popular Bake Shop Cheesecake Sampler has taken the cake in the "Sweet Treats Anyone?" category of Aldi's Fan Favorites survey. This delightful collection offers two slices each of four flavors of cheesecake: Strawberry Swirl, Triple Chocolate, New York Style, and Turtle.
Though prices may vary from one Aldi location to another, there's no doubt that this dessert sampler is a great deal. One Reddit user states "Yes! I've gotten it for both of my girls birthdays this year and it was great both times. And it's at least $4 cheaper than the one they sell at Walmart that's the same thing." You'd be hard-pressed to bake a cheesecake from-scratch for a dinner party for less than what this sampler costs, and you wouldn't have as many flavors to choose from.
But, don't wait for guests to buy one of these samplers, as they aren't always in stock, and, when they are, they sell out quickly. Snatch one up and toss it in the freezer. It will keep for up to three months and you can thaw out a single slice at a time without compromising the flavor or texture.
Park Street Deli Classic, Garlic, or Red Pepper Hummus
When it comes to must-have snacks at Aldi, you'll want to check out the hummus from the Park Street Deli label in Classic, Garlic, or Red Pepper varieties. Hummus has become the go-to snack for many, but with so many varieties out there at such diverse price points, it can be hard to know which are worth diving into and which will be a huge disappointment.
As a hummus snob, I can assure you, this brand is worthy of the "Feel Good Pick" Fan Favorite accolade. I often make my own based on recipes I have enjoyed in North Africa, so I am partial to varieties that include plenty of tahini paste and don't shy away from seasonings. For those in-the-know, this hummus may remind you of another solid brand that can be found at more bougie retailers at a much higher price.
The flavored varieties have pockets of garlic or red peppers delicately placed at the center of the container so that you can either stir them in for maximum punch or simply add a small amount to each bite at your discretion. The hummus itself is delightfully creamy, light, and not grainy. While the classic is always delicious, and can easily be doctored up with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and some za'atar, I tend to be partial to the red pepper hummus, which has a zesty, yet sweet, aftertaste that really brightens up your taste buds.
Black Angus Ribeye Steak
Deciding upon where to purchase beef for a fancy dinner can be a challenge. You want the best quality at an affordable price, but sometimes you get what you pay for. This is hardly the case at Aldi, where its fresh steaks and roasts are hand selected and trimmed and vacuum-packed for freshness. The next time you are in the market to snag bougie steak for a special occasion, you'll want to load up on the "Summer Cookout" Fan Favorite Award winning Black Angus Ribeye Steaks from Aldi.
These steaks are dynamite and you cannot beat the price. They are loaded with marbling, which is indicative of their USDA Choice grading. USDA Choice beef is the second highest rated beef available in the U.S., behind USDA Prime beef, which typically only finds its way into fine dining restaurants. This meat is always superior in flavor and texture, which is why so many Aldi shoppers are smitten with this cut.
Having ranked every cut of Aldi steak out there, I can attest to the superior quality of this steak. It is abundant with intramuscular fat, which makes it super juicy and tender. It also has a robust, savory flavor that really makes your mouth water. The best part of this steak is that it is quite large. This thick cut hunk of meat can certainly feed three to four people, depending upon their appetites, so you really get a lot of quality meat for your money.
Specially Selected Cabernet Sauvignon
For wine enthusiasts who have discerning palates, it can be hard to get your hands on a quality bottle of cabernet sauvignon at a price point that won't set you back $50-$100. While the Specially Selected Cabernet Sauvignon from Aldi retails for approximately $15 depending on the location, a bit higher than some other wine varieties at the store, this didn't prevent it from becoming the "Wine Time" Fan Favorite award winner.
This cabernet sauvignon hails from Napa, California. It is bottled by Isolated Cellars, who are incidentally responsible for some of the wines sold under Trader Joe's private label as well. At 13.9% ABV, this wine is full-bodied, tannic, and intensely-flavored, with elements of fruity black currants, earthy forest floor, and a hint of bittersweet chocolate rounding out the tasting notes on the bottle.
When it comes to reviews, people love this wine, but, there may be a slight caveat. Though one Redditor raved about this wine, giving it a 10 out of 10 rating, a reviewer on Reverse Wine Snob noted that the wine is a "Recommended Buy," scoring a 7.5 out of 10, but that it requires a little aeration and time to open up its flavors, which is not uncommon for a cabernet sauvignon. For those willing to wait, their patience will be rewarded.
Specially Selected 4 Year White Cheddar or 1,000 Day Gouda Aged Cheese
When it comes to entertaining, charcuterie boards are all the rage lately, and quality cheese is an indispensable addition to one. The folks at Aldi know this, and while they have an abundant selection of mouth watering options of fromage available, the winner of the "Charcuterie Favorite" award is the Specially Selected Aged Cheese, which comes in two varieties, a 4 Year White Cheddar and a 1,000 Day Gouda.
Quality aged cheeses can typically be quite pricey, but these ones from Aldi won't break the bank. Some cheeses benefit from aging in a couple of ways. Not only does aging result in moisture loss, which can help firm up the cheese, making it easier to slice and giving it a crystallized texture that has a dynamite mouthfeel, it enhances the flavor of cheese. As these cheeses age, lactose is converted into lactic acid and amino acids are formed, which amplifies the savory, umami notes of the cheese.
When it comes to customer reviews, one Redditor notes that the 4 Year White Cheddar "blew my mind," while another noted "It's so good with prosciutto," confirming it belongs on a charcuterie platter. As far as the 1,000 Day Gouda, the appreciation posts for this cheese are virtually endless. Many reviews on Reddit specifically point out its unique crunchy texture being the distinct quality that sets it apart from other cheeses.
Clancy's Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
When it comes to the "Door Dash Delights" category of the Aldi Fan Favorites awards, there was a tie. The first selection to win this award is the Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips from Clancy's. Clancy's is a private label that produces knock off flavors of many different types of snack crisps, including a wide cross-section of potato ones, a nacho cheese-flavored one similar to Doritos, and, of course, tortilla chips.
While there have been some recent concerns expressed on Reddit regarding a decline in quality of Clancy's chips, the brand continues to have a devout following, and it is easy to understand why. You cannot do much better price-wise for snack chips. If you are searching for tortillas to dip into salsa or guacamole, to load up for some quick nachos, or to adorn a bowl of chile, these definitely fit the bill.
In my experience, though these aren't the finest chips I have ever consumed, they are quite tasty. They have a decent amount of salt and a nice crisp texture. I will say, they do tend to crumble easily, so they may not be the best bet for denser spreads, like a bean dip or a rich queso, which might easily weigh them down and cause them to break. That said, for an impromptu game night or a salty craving, they fit the bill perfectly.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza
The second item sharing the title for "Door Dash Delights" in the Fan Favorites awards is the Take and Bake Deli Pizza from Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen. These pizzas come in a number of different varieties, including Five Cheese, Pepperoni, Supreme, and thin crust Mega Meat. These 16" pizzas are ideal for feeding a hungry family on a budget, and can be prepared in under 20 minutes on a busy weeknight.
Though reviews for this pizza brand are mixed, there are plenty of people who love them. One Reddit review notes "I'm a huge fan of Mama Cozzi's. Cheap and delicious, can't beat it for the price and tastes better than 99% of frozen pizza." That said, you will want to pay attention to the type of crust, as some fans prefer the thin crust to the traditional, which is more akin to a pan pizza.
For my money, I stick with the Five Cheese variety, which is loaded with ample quantities of mozzarella, provolone, Monterey jack, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses. This pizza can easily be upgraded in a number of clever ways to accommodate anyone's specific tastes. Try adding some caramelized onions, slices of prosciutto, and grilled peaches for a bougie preparation worthy of serving as an appetizer at a fancy dinner party, or repurpose some leftovers to add complexity and eliminate food waste.
Black Angus Chuck Roast
If you are searching for the perfect cut of meat to upgrade that Sunday beef pot roast recipe, look no further than the winner of the "Cozy Comfort" category of the Aldi Fan Favorites survey. The Black Angus Chuck Roast is not only inexpensive, it is of superior quality. Like many of the beef selections at Aldi, this meat is always fresh, never frozen, and has been hand selected and trimmed. It is also vacuum-sealed for freshness.
The chuck roast is ideal for slow cooking because of its unique characteristics. Hailing from the shoulder of the cow, it has a rich, savory flavor and is rife with connective tissue that will break down as it cooks, giving it a moist, juicy texture. This particular beef is USDA Choice grade and certified Black Angus, promising beef that has been produced using the highest quality standards and that naturally has a higher degree of marbling, which equals flavor.
One other reason Aldi beef has a leg up on its competitors is its "Twice and Nice" return policy. If for any reason you are not satisfied with a product, simply return it to the retailer along with the receipt for a full refund and receive another roast of equal value, no questions asked. This eliminates any risk involved, and gives consumers peace of mind.