The Cheesy Aldi Popcorn That Tastes Exactly Like Smartfood

Many snackers consider Smartfood to be tastier than any non-potato chip snack has a right to be — but it can be expensive. (In some cases, more than $5 for under 7 ounces. Ouch.) Aldi sells a cheaper dupe called Clancy's White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn. At between $2 and $3 for over 8 ounces, it's about 60% cheaper than the real deal. But, according to fans, it's 100% as delicious. Maybe even 200% as delicious. "The White Cheddar Popcorn is better than Smartfood and I'll die on that hill," one Redditor wrote.

The crux of the matter seems to be — what else? — cheesiness. Some former fans believe Smartfood has cut down on cheese powder over the years. "It used to be so cheesy and yummy and now it's meh," another Reddit user wrote. "No more white hands." (Read: Not enough cheese powder to remain on hands after eating.) In response to the same thread, an Aldi fan came to the rescue. "If you have an Aldi near you, they have their brand of white cheddar popcorn that's closer to the old [Smartfood] variant you're referencing."

It's not just people on social media recommending Clancy's white cheddar popcorn. In a 2021 survey, Americans named Clancy's White Cheddar Cheese popcorn their favorite healthy snack.