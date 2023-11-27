The Cheesy Aldi Popcorn That Tastes Exactly Like Smartfood
Many snackers consider Smartfood to be tastier than any non-potato chip snack has a right to be — but it can be expensive. (In some cases, more than $5 for under 7 ounces. Ouch.) Aldi sells a cheaper dupe called Clancy's White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn. At between $2 and $3 for over 8 ounces, it's about 60% cheaper than the real deal. But, according to fans, it's 100% as delicious. Maybe even 200% as delicious. "The White Cheddar Popcorn is better than Smartfood and I'll die on that hill," one Redditor wrote.
The crux of the matter seems to be — what else? — cheesiness. Some former fans believe Smartfood has cut down on cheese powder over the years. "It used to be so cheesy and yummy and now it's meh," another Reddit user wrote. "No more white hands." (Read: Not enough cheese powder to remain on hands after eating.) In response to the same thread, an Aldi fan came to the rescue. "If you have an Aldi near you, they have their brand of white cheddar popcorn that's closer to the old [Smartfood] variant you're referencing."
It's not just people on social media recommending Clancy's white cheddar popcorn. In a 2021 survey, Americans named Clancy's White Cheddar Cheese popcorn their favorite healthy snack.
What's the difference between Smartfood and Clancy's white cheddar popcorn?
Smartfood isn't about to give away its secret recipe — and neither is Aldi. But you can read the ingredient lists and nutrition facts to compare the two popcorns.
Spoiler alert: The ingredients are almost identical. Both Smartfood and Clancy's white cheddar popcorn contain popcorn, oil, cheddar, whey, buttermilk solids, and salt. The biggest difference is that Smartfood is cooked with "corn, canola, and/or sunflower oil" while Clancy's is made with soybean oil. Unless you're a supertaster, that probably won't make a difference to you.
Moving on to the nutrition label: One serving (about 2 ½ cups, or 28 grams) of Smartfood white cheddar popcorn contains 10 grams of fat and 13 grams of carbohydrates. The same serving size of Clancy's contains 13 grams of fat and 11 grams of carbohydrates. Could that slight difference in fat-to-carb ratio affect taste? It's possible. Clancy's may add more cheese powder, which would boost the fat content — and deliciousness.
More Aldi snack dupes for cheese lovers
Smartfood isn't the only snack Aldi has duped. There are tons of Aldi copycats that taste like the real thing. Whether you're on a budget, avoiding artificial dyes, or just want to try something different, you might want to know if Aldi makes a version of your favorite cheesy snack.
Especially if that cheesy snack is Cheetos. Some shoppers say Aldi's Cheetos copycat tastes better than the genuine article. Apparently, Clancy's Cheese Curls are, again, cheesier. Aldi's Pirate's Booty White Cheddar Puffs copycat is another popular snack. According to an Aldi survey, it was one of shoppers' favorite products of 2022.
Prefer your cheese in a fresher format? Aldi's spreadable cheese wedges are a total Laughing Cow copycat. You can spread them on toast just as easily as the name-brand stuff — even without that happy cow on the packaging. Clearly, the food production companies Aldi has partnered with have this whole cheese thing down.