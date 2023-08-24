14 Aldi Copycat Products That Taste Like The Real Thing

Everybody likes a bargain. It makes sense, then, that everybody seems to like shopping at Aldi. The supermarket chain has spread throughout the world, bringing its impressively affordable wares to an ever-hungry customer base. Aldi has gained particular notoriety for its copycat products, which mimic beloved branded edibles in both recipe and aesthetics. When you reach for a black bag of white cheddar popcorn at Aldi, you might be reaching for Smartfood — or you might be reaching for a deliberately Smartfood-esque bag of Clancy's White Cheddar Popcorn.

You might assume these copycat comestibles are cheap knockoffs, inferior in taste, texture, and longevity. But instead, they're often excellent. Many of these lookalikes are so successful, they equal the original in every respect — and sometimes even surpass it. The fact that they do so at a significantly reduced price makes them even more worthy of your attention. From Italian dressing to sweet rolls, these are the Aldi copycat products that taste like the real thing.