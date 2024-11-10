The Easy Hack For When You're Craving A Culver's CurderBurger Year-Round
The only thing that balances out the joy of the CurderBurger's triumphant return to Culver's is the sadness when it's gone. This burger started out as an April Fool's joke but easily captured the hearts of Culver's fans. The burger's cheese curd patty is a crispy, golden-brown disc with a dandelion yellow cheesy interior. As much as we wish it were otherwise, the CurderBurger is not a year-round menu item.
This doesn't mean your CurderBurger cravings need to wait for the iconic burger's next return. It is not quite the same as a giant cheese curd patty, but adding Culver's cheese curds to your burger is the perfect hack for when you are missing the CurderBurger the most. Culver's cheese curds are fried, squeaky bites of unaged Wisconsin cheddar cheese that are produced in the cheese-making process. Despite the ancient origins of fried cheese curds, piling them onto a cheeseburger is a modern innovation.
The history of the CurderBurger
After the 2021 CurderBurger April Fool's joke gained thousands of comments, petitions, shares, and memes, Quinn Adkins, Director of Menu Development, took on the mission of turning the imagined CurderBurger into a reality. Most innovative or special menu items like this take more than a year to develop, but the CurderBurger had a rare turnaround of a few months. On October 15, 2021, the CurderBurger was available for one day only. The rush for a taste of the CurderBurger led to traffic jams and 7 a.m. lines.
The prank CurderBurger was initially depicted with only a cheese curd patty placed between two buns, but the revamped CurderBurger took the form of a cheese curd patty stacked onto a beef patty and all the fixings. The CurderBurger is one of many things that make Culver's so iconic.