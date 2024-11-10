The Easy Hack For When You're Craving A Culver's CurderBurger Year-Round

The only thing that balances out the joy of the CurderBurger's triumphant return to Culver's is the sadness when it's gone. This burger started out as an April Fool's joke but easily captured the hearts of Culver's fans. The burger's cheese curd patty is a crispy, golden-brown disc with a dandelion yellow cheesy interior. As much as we wish it were otherwise, the CurderBurger is not a year-round menu item.

This doesn't mean your CurderBurger cravings need to wait for the iconic burger's next return. It is not quite the same as a giant cheese curd patty, but adding Culver's cheese curds to your burger is the perfect hack for when you are missing the CurderBurger the most. Culver's cheese curds are fried, squeaky bites of unaged Wisconsin cheddar cheese that are produced in the cheese-making process. Despite the ancient origins of fried cheese curds, piling them onto a cheeseburger is a modern innovation.