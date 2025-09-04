11 Fall-Flavored Aldi Products To Look For In September

As September rolls around, so do all of the fun fall products at all of your favorite stores and coffee shops. Just as Starbucks unveils a new fall menu each year, Aldi brings out all of its autumnal-themed products for customers to enjoy.

This autumn is no different. Aldi has a plethora of exciting new products with fall flavors that you will definitely want to check out during your next grocery shopping trip. These fall flavors and ingredients include apple, maple, caramel, butternut squash, cranberry, and, of course, pumpkin — after all, it wouldn't be fall without multiple pumpkin-flavored items to choose from. These new items range from savory foods like autumnal tortellini to sweet treats such as fall-inspired ice cream sandwiches.

And one of the best parts about these new items? Low prices. This is Aldi after all, a discount grocery store, so you know that you can expect good deals year-round, including with these fall-inspired items. Everything on this list is under $10, with many of them even under 5 bucks — so you may just want to buy more than one of some of the most enticing products. Read on for a roundup of the most exciting fall items to look out for at Aldi this September.