11 Fall-Flavored Aldi Products To Look For In September
As September rolls around, so do all of the fun fall products at all of your favorite stores and coffee shops. Just as Starbucks unveils a new fall menu each year, Aldi brings out all of its autumnal-themed products for customers to enjoy.
This autumn is no different. Aldi has a plethora of exciting new products with fall flavors that you will definitely want to check out during your next grocery shopping trip. These fall flavors and ingredients include apple, maple, caramel, butternut squash, cranberry, and, of course, pumpkin — after all, it wouldn't be fall without multiple pumpkin-flavored items to choose from. These new items range from savory foods like autumnal tortellini to sweet treats such as fall-inspired ice cream sandwiches.
And one of the best parts about these new items? Low prices. This is Aldi after all, a discount grocery store, so you know that you can expect good deals year-round, including with these fall-inspired items. Everything on this list is under $10, with many of them even under 5 bucks — so you may just want to buy more than one of some of the most enticing products. Read on for a roundup of the most exciting fall items to look out for at Aldi this September.
Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring
The only thing arguably better than a delicious loaf of brioche bread is, well, a fall-flavored version like this apple cinnamon brioche ring from Specially Selected. The swirl of brioche contains these delicious autumnal flavors, making for the perfect fall treat, whether you have it for a sweet breakfast or as a light dessert. The brioche ring is available beginning September 3 and is priced at $5.49.
Berryhill Pumpkin Maple or Salted Caramel Apple Spread
If you love sweet condiments like cookie butter, then you'll want to know about this Berryhill spread. It comes in two tasty fall flavors: pumpkin maple or salted caramel apple. Each jar is priced at $2.99 and will become available on September 10. Spread it over your morning toast, pair it with homemade scones, or use it as a dessert dip — however you use it, the jar is likely to be gone fast.
Benton's Apple Pie or Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cremes
Aldi's brand, Benton's, was placed first in our ranking of off-brand Oreo imposters — which means that these new fall-themed Benton's flavors are certainly worth your time. Starting September 10, you can find apple pie-flavored and pumpkin spice-flavored sandwich creme cookies at Aldi's. Each package is just $2.99, so you may just want to grab both flavors, just to see which one you think is better.
Barissimo Caramel or Apple Crisp Ground Coffee
If you're someone who likes your morning coffee to reflect the current season, then you need to get your hands on one of these new Barissimo coffee flavors: caramel or apple crisp. Each bag costs $6.99 and will be available at Aldi on September 10. Pair it with a slice of the apple cinnamon brioche ring or other fall treats for the perfect autumnal morning.
Southern Grove Fall Trail Mix
When you're in the mood for a savory snack, reach for this Southern Grove fall trail mix, which is priced at $4.29 per bag. The trail mix contains peanuts, peanut butter gems, chocolate chips, chocolate-coated peanut butter squares, peanut butter chips, and mini peanut butter cups. In other words, it's a peanut lover's dream trail mix. It will be available at Aldi starting September 10.
Specially Selected Pumpkin Maple or Butternut Squash Soup
Some weeknights, we need to make something super easy and simple for dinner — and this where ready-made soup comes in. And this fall, you can enjoy two fall-inspired soups from Specially Selected: pumpkin maple or butternut squash. Available September 10, each jar of soup costs $3.89.
Deutsche Kuche Apple Walnut or Bienenstich Almond Cake
If you need an easy dessert for a fall dinner party, then look no further than this Deutsche Kuche cake, which comes in two flavors: apple walnut or bienenstich almond (also known as a bee sting cake). Each tasty cake is priced at $8.99 and will be available starting September 17.
Simply Nature Organic Cranberry Sage or Harvest Apple Chicken Sausage
Sometimes, chicken sausage is the last ingredient you need to make the perfect breakfast platter. This fall, that chicken sausage may as well match the season — which is why you should buy the Simply Nature organic chicken sausage in either of these delicious autumnal flavors: cranberry sage or harvest apple. Each package contains five sausages and costs $4.99. You can find these at Aldi starting September 17.
Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches
Depending on where you live, you may still be experiencing warm weather even as the fall months begin. In this case, you need a cool treat that is still fall-themed — and these Sundae Shoppe pumpkin ice cream sandwiches perfectly fit the bill. These sandwiches consist of two pumpkin spice cookies (that, of course, resemble carved jack-o'-lanterns) with a vanilla ice cream filling. Available September 17, each box contains four ice cream sandwiches and is priced at $4.49.
L'Oven Fresh Maple Breakfast Bread
The next best thing since sliced bread may just be, well, this L'Oven fresh maple breakfast bread. After giving this a try, you may not crave another type of bread for all of fall. Enjoy it simply by toasting it with butter, or perhaps you could pair it with the pumpkin maple or caramel apple spread to make it even sweeter. Each loaf is $3.99 and will be available starting September 3 at Aldi.
Priano Cheesy Potato or Cranberry and Brie Tortelloni
Another easy weeknight meal idea? One of these autumnal flavors of tortelloni from Priano. Whether you choose the cheesy potato flavor or the cranberry and brie flavor, you'll be happy with this tasty pasta dish. These fall tortelloni flavors will be available beginning September 3, with each container priced at $4.29. Grab your preferred flavor and pair it with your favorite pasta sauce.