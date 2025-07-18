13 Store-Bought Ice Cream Sandwiches, Ranked

It's summertime, and that means I have ice cream on the brain. Sundaes, cookiewiches, a simple soft serve in a cone — I don't discriminate. If trying 19 different store-brand ice creams wasn't enough, I decided to throw in another cold and creamy taste test: Ice cream sandwiches. These freezer treats are iconic and always hit the spot, but in 2025, there's an array of options to choose from. Way more than I remembered and anticipated. Which brand is truly the best?

From some old-school names like Hood and Klondike, to up-and-coming stars like Trader Joe's dairy-free option, this comprehensive taste test will help you decide which box to grab the next time you're in the freezer aisle. It seems not all ice cream sandwiches are created equal, so here are a few that are worth buying and a few you should leave at the store.