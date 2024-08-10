The Aldi Girl Scout Cookie Copycat We Can't Stop Snacking On
Girl Scout Cookies are an iconic treat that are sadly only available at select times (consider that each troop has its own "cookie season"). But with Aldi, you can enjoy a version of a popular Girl Scout cookie whenever you see fit. Aldi's selection of snacks is a huge draw for customers, especially when said snacks offer the same appeal as the products shoppers know and love.
Earning the top spot in Daily Meal's ranking of must-have snacks at Aldi, Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies are about as close as you can get to Tagalongs, i.e., the chocolate-coated Girl Scout cookie with a creamy, peanut buttery center. These Aldi cookies are dangerously good, and in the words of our reviewer, "I could eat the entire container in one sitting." Benton's is one of many beloved private label brands available at Aldi, and these private labels feature products that offer the same quality as name brands but at a much lower price.
How Benton's cookies measure up to Tagalongs
Our reviewer had nothing but praise for Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies. Both the taste and texture of the sweet snack received high marks, and the balance of flavors was particularly impressive. Per the taste-tester, "the peanut butter filling ... blends all the flavors together seamlessly," which is crucial to preventing the cookie from becoming overwhelmingly sweet. Additionally, Aldi's cookie was praised for being "super light" when compared to similarly constructed cookies.
The lovefest for Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies was also evident on Reddit, where this snack was described as "an out of season Tagalong fix." Some commenters even claimed that Aldi's cookie is superior to the original, with one highlighting the fact that the "bottoms are chocolate," unlike Tagalongs.
When you compare the ingredients in Tagalongs and the Benton's brand, there are lots of similarities. The shared list of ingredients includes peanut butter (of course), along with sugar, enriched wheat flour, and cocoa. This cookie definitely demonstrates Aldi's talent at imitating brands without flouting any copyright restrictions, which is the reason Aldi can get away with so many copycat products.
Why Benton's cookies are so good
Benton's Tagalong remix isn't the only beloved product the brand offers. Benton's is also responsible for the Aldi peanut butter sandwich cookies with favorable comparisons to Nutter Butter. As for who actually manufactures these sought-after snacks, that's not entirely clear. In some instances, private label products are produced by name brand companies, which could explain the favorable quality comparisons. However, these companies don't necessarily want their names attached to more affordable goods, as that could potentially tank sales of the name brand products.
While it's not clear who makes Benton's and other private label goods at Aldi, rest assured that the grocery chain takes product selection seriously. Aldi carefully chooses the goods sold in its stores, and products are even subject to rigorous taste testing to ensure quality. Aldi is also adamant about avoiding certain ingredients in its branded products, such as synthetic coloring and trans-fat. This process results in products that shoppers are downright obsessed with, and Benton's Tagalong dupes are no exception.