The Aldi Girl Scout Cookie Copycat We Can't Stop Snacking On

Our reviewer had nothing but praise for Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies. Both the taste and texture of the sweet snack received high marks, and the balance of flavors was particularly impressive. Per the taste-tester, "the peanut butter filling ... blends all the flavors together seamlessly," which is crucial to preventing the cookie from becoming overwhelmingly sweet. Additionally, Aldi's cookie was praised for being "super light" when compared to similarly constructed cookies.

The lovefest for Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies was also evident on Reddit, where this snack was described as "an out of season Tagalong fix." Some commenters even claimed that Aldi's cookie is superior to the original, with one highlighting the fact that the "bottoms are chocolate," unlike Tagalongs.

When you compare the ingredients in Tagalongs and the Benton's brand, there are lots of similarities. The shared list of ingredients includes peanut butter (of course), along with sugar, enriched wheat flour, and cocoa. This cookie definitely demonstrates Aldi's talent at imitating brands without flouting any copyright restrictions, which is the reason Aldi can get away with so many copycat products.