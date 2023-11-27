Aldi's Rising Crust Pizza Is A Delicious DiGiorno Copycat For Less

Frozen pizzas can sometimes be hit or miss when it comes to taste, but they are undoubtedly convenient to have on hand for a quick lunch, dinner, or midnight snack. When you pop in a frozen pizza, you're probably not too concerned with eating the best pizza in town (there's takeout for that). In the ALDI subreddit, one Redditor asked, "What's the best frozen pizza?" to which someone responded, "Personally, I love the Mama Cozzi's frozen pizzas from Aldi because they're cheap and "sh*****" aka basic but good." Another agreed with Mama Cozzi's as their frozen pizza of choice, stating, "All of the cheap frozen pizzas taste the same to me, but I actually really liked these."

The original poster followed up with an edit saying they bought Mama Cozzi's Rising Crust Pizza and that it was "probably the best frozen pizza [they've] ever had." They said, while "it's not as good as a fresh pizza" they'd "still recommend it as a good meal for when you want pizza and you want it cheap." They also added some extra cheese and used a pizza stone which they noted helped bake the crust better and faster. Other Redditors agreed with adding extra cheese or veggies like onions to improve the pizza. This is a great trick for any frozen pizza; Simply add some fresh mushrooms, onions, basil, mozzarella, spinach, pineapple, ham, honey, balsamic, or anything other yummy toppings for a serious frozen pizza upgrade.