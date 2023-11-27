Aldi's Rising Crust Pizza Is A Delicious DiGiorno Copycat For Less
Saving money without compromising on quality is the ultimate goal when it comes to grocery shopping. Shoppers love ALDI for their low prices and quality foods — the discount German grocery store offers the same quality items as other supermarket chains but at lower prices, including their frozen pizzas. Mama Cozzi's Rising Crust Pizza is a frozen food you should always buy at ALDI. This tasty pizza offers a thick crust similar to DiGiorno's Rising Crust Pizza, which is often ranked high on favorite frozen pizza lists. Also similar to DiGiorno, Mama Cozzi's comes in four varieties: Supreme, Pepperoni, Three Meat, and Four Cheese. ALDI's DiGiorno copycat is made with 100% real cheese, a preservative-free crust, and no trans fats.
Not only do ALDI shoppers find it delicious, but it's priced lower than competitors at $5.49 (on Instacart), compared to DiGiorno's Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza which is $8.99. While some shoppers are disappointed at the recent price increase (the frozen rising crust pizzas used to cost around $3), it's not easy to find a comparable pizza under $5. For a cheaper pizza, you can always buy Mama Cozzi's thin crust version, which lists for $3.85, but it might not fill you up as much as the doughy, rising crust.
What Redditors have to say
Frozen pizzas can sometimes be hit or miss when it comes to taste, but they are undoubtedly convenient to have on hand for a quick lunch, dinner, or midnight snack. When you pop in a frozen pizza, you're probably not too concerned with eating the best pizza in town (there's takeout for that). In the ALDI subreddit, one Redditor asked, "What's the best frozen pizza?" to which someone responded, "Personally, I love the Mama Cozzi's frozen pizzas from Aldi because they're cheap and "sh*****" aka basic but good." Another agreed with Mama Cozzi's as their frozen pizza of choice, stating, "All of the cheap frozen pizzas taste the same to me, but I actually really liked these."
The original poster followed up with an edit saying they bought Mama Cozzi's Rising Crust Pizza and that it was "probably the best frozen pizza [they've] ever had." They said, while "it's not as good as a fresh pizza" they'd "still recommend it as a good meal for when you want pizza and you want it cheap." They also added some extra cheese and used a pizza stone which they noted helped bake the crust better and faster. Other Redditors agreed with adding extra cheese or veggies like onions to improve the pizza. This is a great trick for any frozen pizza; Simply add some fresh mushrooms, onions, basil, mozzarella, spinach, pineapple, ham, honey, balsamic, or anything other yummy toppings for a serious frozen pizza upgrade.
Mama Cozzi's has lots to offer
While Mama Cozzi's Rising Crust has its place in the pizza world, many would agree that fresh is usually better than frozen. Case in point: Mama Cozzi's Take-and-Bake Pizza has been a year-on-year ALDI choice pick since the store began its Fan Favorite Survey in 2019, according to an ALDI press release. The tasty take-and-bake pizza has also been inducted into the Fan Favorites Hall of Fame due to its continuing popularity. Even Redditors on the best frozen pizza post advise getting the deli pizza instead. They are also large enough to feed a big group and cheap at just $7.95 for a 16" traditional crust on Instacart.
The ALDI subreddit post "The Take and Bake Pizzas are F****** Fantastic" says it all. Redditors responded to this post by raving about the good value and the mammoth size of the deli pizzas; some even swear they eat it once per week and doubt they'll buy delivery again because of it. Because they're take-and-bake, they do need to be eaten within a few days of purchase, so if you're looking to stock up so you'll always have a pizza at the ready, the rising crust frozen pizzas are your better option.