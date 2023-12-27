What Makes Kansas City BBQ Sauce Stand Out From The Rest?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lavishly brushed across ribs, imparting tender smoky notes in a marinade, or perfectly placed next to chicken wings. Barbecue sauce is effortlessly tangy, rich, and sticky — yet it's also exceptionally adaptable. This is made apparent in the incredible range of regional barbecue sauce varieties available throughout the United States. However, among these celebrated variations, one stands out: the Kansas City barbecue sauce.

The Kansas City barbecue scene is legendary, with unique dry rub blends, a vast selection of meat cuts, and crispy to-die-for burnt ends. Its barbecue sauce is also on its list of accolades, as it hits a beautiful balance between tangy, sweet, and fiery flavors while retaining a thick but bright disposition. Unlike typical barbecue sauce recipes with murmuring sweet undertones from honey or brown sugar, the Kansas City variety delivers a decisively sweet punch. This unique flavor typically comes from a blend of ketchup and molasses, which contributes to the sauce's depth and distinctiveness.

Other ingredients add to the truly original nature of this barbecue sauce, coupled with a rich history that elevates this Kansas City barbecue sauce beyond a mere condiment.