17 Home Bar Essentials Every Bourbon Lover Needs
It can be expensive and time-consuming to go out to a restaurant for drinks every weekend or in the evenings after work. There are also some nuances to ordering bourbon like a true connoisseur — particularly, being specific. But when you have your own home bar, you don't have to worry about any of this, and you can use it to entertain party guests, too. And if bourbon is your spirit of preference, it's important to have all the essentials you will need, from the right glasses and ice cubes to must-have cocktail-making tools and additional ingredients (like mixers and syrups).
Before getting these bar essentials, though, you need to have quality bourbon to pour. Unfortunately, there are some bourbons that aren't worth the price — like Henry McKenna 10 Year and Pappy Van Winkle. In this beginner's guide to the best bourbons to buy, you'll find out that Bulleit and Knob Creek are among some of the top-tasting brands. That makes them perfect for sipping neat or on the rocks, while brands like Maker's Mark and Wild Turkey 101 are great for making cocktails. Once you've stocked a few bottles of bourbon, you'll need several more essentials to complete your home bar.
Traditional rocks glass
Using just any old glass is one of the big mistakes to avoid when you drink bourbon. Also called an old fashioned glass, the rocks glass is the most versatile because you can use it for drinking bourbon neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails — such as the old fashioned or Manhattan. Most importantly, the wide mouth allows you to smell the drink as you sip to experience all of the aromas and flavors.
Purchase the Riedel set of two rocks glasses for $45.
Classic Glencairn glass
Smelling more of the vapors from bourbon neat or on the rocks can be overwhelming and off-putting for newbies. Luckily, concentrating and enhancing the aromas without burning your nose or eyes is the real reason whiskey glasses are shaped like tulips, and the Glencairn glass is a great example. Basically, the neck and rim are smaller than the base where the bourbon rests, acting as a sort of diffuser for the aromas. Like with wine glasses, holding the Glencairn from the stem prevents the heat of your hand from warming your drink.
Purchase the Glencairn set of four glasses at a typical price of $29.99.
Cocktail coupe glass
While you can certainly put cocktails like the Manhattan and old fashioned in traditional rocks glasses, the coupe glass is an even better alternative. They have a small bowl-like shape with a wide open rim and a long stem that, like a wine glass, prevents the heat off your hand from transferring to the drink. Although similar, the coupe glass differs from the martini glass in its rounded shape; the martini glass has more of a V shape.
Purchase the Libbey Signature Kentfield set of four coupe glasses for $36.99.
Big ice cube molds
The ice that comes out of your refrigerator ice maker and those from regular cube trays can quickly melt when room temperature bourbon is poured over top. As a result, the extra water can ruin the overall flavor and experience of the drink. Using large ice cubes is the ice hack to make your summer pitcher drinks far less diluted, and the same is true for your bourbon drinks. Molds are available to make much larger cubes and spheres of ice for drinking bourbon on the rocks and in cocktails, keeping your beverage colder longer without watering it down too much or fast. Plus, you can add fruit to the mold before freezing for decoration.
Purchase a two-pack of Rippl silicone large ice cube trays to make 2-inch cubes for $9.99.
Whiskey stones
No matter how big your ice cubes are, they will still melt and dilute your bourbon or cocktail some. The best alternative is whiskey stones. Some are made of actual stone, while others are made of gel-filled stainless steel intended to keep your bourbon beverage colder for longer. While whiskey stones are meant to be used for all types of whiskeys, including bourbon drinks, you can use them with other spirits and cocktails, too. Just pop them in the freezer at least four hours before the first use. After that, give them a quick wash by hand and freeze them again for your next drink.
Purchase the Mixology & Craft set of six dark granite whiskey stones at a list price of $14.79. Or, get the Maverton eight-stone and two-glass set with tongs for $56.95.
Cocktail shaker
If you plan to make more than bourbon near or on the rocks, whether for yourself or guests, you'll need a good cocktail shaker. In fact, a cocktail shaker is one of the eight bartending tools every beginner needs, according to Smith & Mills Rockefeller Center beverage director Rob Krueger in an email to Daily Meal. You could improvise a shaker with a small and large cup — like a DIY Boston design — but having the real thing will make a world of difference. That's because the shake creates aeration and froth that changes the flavor of the drink.
Purchase the BrüMate stainless steel shaker for $34.99. Or, get the A Bar Above Boston shaker to bartend like a professional for $24.
Bar spoon
Not all bourbon cocktails need to be shaken — some simply need to be stirred, like a bourbon old fashioned recipe. These long, skinny utensils come in a few varieties. The American bar spoon has a red rubber tip on the opposite end of the spoon, while the middle is twisted. The European bar spoon has a twisted stem and disc at the opposite end for muddling fruits and veggies. Lastly, the Japanese bar spoon has more of a teardrop-shaped spoon end and a fork on the opposite side for muddling or picking up fruits and veggies.
Purchase the set of four Jetkong multipurpose bar spoons at a list price of $12.99.
Hawthorne strainer
When you finish shaking or stirring ingredients together, you'll need to strain them into your sipping glass. Using a Hawthorne strainer is the straining tip to keep in mind for crafting the best cocktails because it prevents the ice and pieces of fruit from ending up in the final beverage. It's typically used with a Boston shaker — just hold the metal disc over the top of the smaller shaker cup with the holes facing away from your hand as you pour.
Purchase the OXO steel cocktail strainer for $9.83.
Fine mesh strainer
You might be wondering why you need two different strainers. While the Hawthorne strainer prevents large pieces of ice and fruit from getting into your cocktail glass, it doesn't stop the tiny bits. That's the purpose of a fine mesh strainer. Generally, these models are too small to hold large pieces of anything, so they're best combined with a Hawthorne strainer. Plus, by double straining your cocktails, you get smoother results.
Purchase the OXO stainless steel mesh strainer for $14.41.
Jigger (or two)
Even if you have a standard cocktail shaker with a measuring lid, having a jigger is essential for every home bar. The hourglass shape of most cocktail jiggers allows for larger, multiple-volume measurements of liquid ingredients — often 1 ounce on one end and 2 ounces on the other (although it can vary), with lines for quarter and half measurements. If you're making a lot of cocktails, using two jiggers at once — an impressive advanced technique to entertain guests — can speed up the cocktail-making process. You could even use one for the bourbon and the second one for juices and mixers.
Purchase the OXO steel double jigger for $11.99.
Hand juicer
Lemon and lime juices are essential ingredients for bourbon cocktails — like a bourbon whiskey sour, cherry bourbon smash, and blackberry smash. While it might seem more convenient to get bottled versions, using a hand juicer to squeeze fresh fruit for juice will make your cocktails taste that much better. That's because bottled juices often contain preservatives that can dull the flavor and increase the acidity. Fresh-squeezed lemon and lime juice is essential to add a brighter, zestier profile for balanced cocktails. On a side note, it can be fun to spice up your drinks with unexpected mixers to try with bourbon. In fact, one of the absolute best bourbon mixers is a Southern staple — sweet black tea.
Purchase the Zulay Kitchen stainless steel hand juicer press at a Prime Member price of $24.99 or the regular price of $29.36.
Peeler and zester
Along with lemon and lime juice, garnishes like zest from these fruits' rinds are essential for cocktails. They might seem like they're only intended to create an elegant aesthetic, but they actually add aroma and flavor that complement the drink. That's why a peeler and zester are required tools for every home bourbon bar, and some models come with both options in one.
Purchase the Kithendao peeler and zester combo for $9.99.
Pairing knife
You'll need more than a peeler and zester when it comes to cutting lemons and limes for juicing and adding fruit wedges onto the sides of bourbon cocktail glasses. Getting these additions perfect requires the right tool: a reliable paring knife— one of the four knives you need in your kitchen, too.
Purchase the 3.5-inch Babish high-carbon paring knife for $24.99.
Cutting board
As you're using the paring knife, you need something safe and stable to use it on: a cutting board. A dedicated bar model is typically smaller than those designed for kitchens, so it's ideal for compact home setups. However, a larger one might be more efficient if you're cutting lots of fruit for a party. Fortunately, you can get the best of both worlds with a set of cutting boards in different sizes.
Purchase the three-piece Keechee bamboo cutting board set at a list price of $45.99.
Bar towels
While you're creating the perfect bourbon sips, you'll need to clean the bar top, dry clean glasses, wipe your hands, and clean up spills. A good set of bar towels is essential for these tasks, and they're available in a variety of colors to match your bartending style.
Purchase the 12-piece Cotton Craft terry towel set for $29.99.
Bitters
Few ingredients add complexity to cocktails as easily as bitters, which are a key ingredient in the bourbon-based Manhattan and old fashioned. There's a wide variety to choose from — aromatic, fruity, rich, and savory. While you can purchase standalone bitters, some bourbons come in kits with bitters and other mixers for the best combination and balance of flavors in your cocktails. It's natural to get overwhelmed with all the options or be unsure about how to use them. To help you get familiar and started, though, check out Daily Meal's guide to bitters and how to use them, according to a bartender.
Purchase the Bitters Triple Play gift set, which comes with different flavors of bitters for $39.95.
Simple syrup
One of the most integral ingredients of bourbon cocktails is simple syrup. That's because it's basically sugar pre-dissolved in water, allowing you to evenly mix sugar into your drinks without the granules clumping. Along with the plain sweetness of cane sugar, some simple syrups are infused with flavors — from vanilla and cinnamon to mint and fruits. You can even make your own with a standard one-to-one ratio of sugar to water. Although, some people prefer a less sweet one-to-two ratio. Since getting the proportion wrong is one of the mistakes everyone makes with homemade simple syrup, getting a quality brand of premade simple syrup will take all the guesswork out of the equation.
Purchase a 12-ounce bottle of Stirrings simple syrup for $9.57.