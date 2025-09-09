17 Home Bar Essentials Every Bourbon Lover Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It can be expensive and time-consuming to go out to a restaurant for drinks every weekend or in the evenings after work. There are also some nuances to ordering bourbon like a true connoisseur — particularly, being specific. But when you have your own home bar, you don't have to worry about any of this, and you can use it to entertain party guests, too. And if bourbon is your spirit of preference, it's important to have all the essentials you will need, from the right glasses and ice cubes to must-have cocktail-making tools and additional ingredients (like mixers and syrups).

Before getting these bar essentials, though, you need to have quality bourbon to pour. Unfortunately, there are some bourbons that aren't worth the price — like Henry McKenna 10 Year and Pappy Van Winkle. In this beginner's guide to the best bourbons to buy, you'll find out that Bulleit and Knob Creek are among some of the top-tasting brands. That makes them perfect for sipping neat or on the rocks, while brands like Maker's Mark and Wild Turkey 101 are great for making cocktails. Once you've stocked a few bottles of bourbon, you'll need several more essentials to complete your home bar.