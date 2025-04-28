One Of The Absolute Best Bourbon Mixers Is A Sweet Southern Staple

As acclaimed Louisville chef Edward Lee has said, "Good bourbon, you don't mess with it too much. You have a Ferrari; you don't add too much to it." Sweet tea and bourbon drinks tend not to include much beyond the two starring ingredients to let each one shine.

One great example is the Arnold Palmer, a tea and lemonade combo often spiked with vodka for what's known as a John Daly. But one of the more creative ways to spike an Arnold Palmer is to use a quality bourbon for the spirit instead. It's similar to sweet tea and bourbon but with a sweeter, lemony tartness.

You can also triple down on the Southern staples with some great Georgia peaches. This recipe for a bourbon peach cooler is a classic summery drink that brings a fresh, fruity twist to the bourbon and tea. Though this recipe calls for unsweet tea, other recipes use sweet tea — it's up to individual preference.