One Of The Absolute Best Bourbon Mixers Is A Sweet Southern Staple
The American South is known for its unique food and drink culture that includes bourbon, a unique type of whiskey originally from Kentucky. And one of the best bourbon mixers is a fellow Southern institution: sweet tea. The delicate taste of tea and strong, boozy bourbon may not seem like an intuitive combo, but it's a Southern tradition.
Sweetened black tea has a straightforward taste that goes well with notes of vanilla and caramel, both familiar flavors in bourbon. And although bourbon is already a sweet liquor, the tea's unfermented sugar helps cut the bitterness of the alcohol. It can be a surprisingly complex drink featuring only two base ingredients. A touch of acidity will further balance this simple drink; lemon pairs well with both ingredients on their own, and it certainly enhances their combination. A lemon wedge can balance the sweetness and bring a compelling tartness to the palate.
Great Southern cocktails with bourbon and sweet tea
As acclaimed Louisville chef Edward Lee has said, "Good bourbon, you don't mess with it too much. You have a Ferrari; you don't add too much to it." Sweet tea and bourbon drinks tend not to include much beyond the two starring ingredients to let each one shine.
One great example is the Arnold Palmer, a tea and lemonade combo often spiked with vodka for what's known as a John Daly. But one of the more creative ways to spike an Arnold Palmer is to use a quality bourbon for the spirit instead. It's similar to sweet tea and bourbon but with a sweeter, lemony tartness.
You can also triple down on the Southern staples with some great Georgia peaches. This recipe for a bourbon peach cooler is a classic summery drink that brings a fresh, fruity twist to the bourbon and tea. Though this recipe calls for unsweet tea, other recipes use sweet tea — it's up to individual preference.