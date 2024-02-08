A Guide To Bitters And How To Use Them, According To A Bartender

As you've probably guessed from the name, cocktail bitters do taste bitter. But the bitterness is just one component of the full flavor profile. There are many different styles of bitters out there, which can range from fruity to earthy, rich to zesty, hot and spicy to cool and refreshing. It's tough to generalize exactly what they taste like because there are so many variations, but bitterness is the main element that ties them together.

Bitters get their signature bitterness from a range of botanical ingredients. Common ones include gentian root, burdock root, wormwood, and cinchona bark. Hops, which add bitterness to beer, can also be used. Then, other aromatics and flavorings can be added to round out the profile, like citrus peels, fresh or dried herbs and fruits, leaves, flowers, whole spices, you name it. There's no limit to what can be used in bitters. As long as it has a flavor or aroma that can be extracted, any ingredient is fair game when it comes to the creation of bitters.

One thing to note about bitters is that they're considered non-potable — this means they are not intended to be consumed on their own. Think of them like vanilla extract or baking chocolate, which are incredibly unpleasant and virtually inedible on their own, and need to be mixed with other ingredients.