Avoid These Big Mistakes Next Time You Drink Bourbon

Think you know all there is to know about bourbon? Think again. Bourbon is one of the most popular liquors to order in bars and restaurants (I should know, having worked in them for almost a decade), but a lot of the time people don't quite know what they're getting themselves in for. Not only do people not always know the difference between bourbon and other types of whiskey, resulting in them ending up with a flavor they weren't expecting, but a lot of the time they're just ordering it plain wrong. Over my years working in the food and beverage industry, I've seen people order bourbon with the wrong mixers, ask for it in the wrong glass, load it up with the wrong ice cubes, or (perhaps worst of all) order a top-shelf option and then down it in one.

So that's why I've decided to put things right. As an experienced bartender and server who's held multiple tasting sessions, I've learned over the years what not to do with bourbon, and some key mistakes that people make when ordering and drinking it. Plus, I've seen the other side of things, and have figured out a thing or two about how to store bourbon — and how not to get hoodwinked into buying the most expensive option.