Avoid These Big Mistakes Next Time You Drink Bourbon
Think you know all there is to know about bourbon? Think again. Bourbon is one of the most popular liquors to order in bars and restaurants (I should know, having worked in them for almost a decade), but a lot of the time people don't quite know what they're getting themselves in for. Not only do people not always know the difference between bourbon and other types of whiskey, resulting in them ending up with a flavor they weren't expecting, but a lot of the time they're just ordering it plain wrong. Over my years working in the food and beverage industry, I've seen people order bourbon with the wrong mixers, ask for it in the wrong glass, load it up with the wrong ice cubes, or (perhaps worst of all) order a top-shelf option and then down it in one.
So that's why I've decided to put things right. As an experienced bartender and server who's held multiple tasting sessions, I've learned over the years what not to do with bourbon, and some key mistakes that people make when ordering and drinking it. Plus, I've seen the other side of things, and have figured out a thing or two about how to store bourbon — and how not to get hoodwinked into buying the most expensive option.
Mistake: Forgetting to check the exact bourbon you're drinking
Not all bourbons are made equally — far from it, in fact. Like other types of whiskies, bourbon is made in many different ways. You can get single barrel or multiple barrel, small batch bourbon, and single malt or blended malt bourbons, with all of them aged for a slightly varying time and in an alternate style. All of this results in vastly different flavors and intensities, as well as uses. If you fail to specify the type of bourbon you want, or check the type of bourbon you're ordering, you might end up with something you don't like.
Having said this, it's really easy to get caught up in all of these factors, and get scared out of making a decision entirely. I wouldn't worry too much. If you're ordering just a plain bourbon in a bar, the establishment you're in will have a house go-to, as well as a few premium options. Don't be scared to tell the person you're ordering from what you like, taste-wise, and they can figure it out accordingly. Once you land on a liquor you enjoy, though, ask them which one it is, and save the name for next time.
Mistake: Using the wrong ice cubes
If you want to know the quickest way to annoy a bartender, ask for a bourbon with crushed ice. Okay, that may not be the quickest, but it's something I'd hear time and time again while working, and it would always break my heart a little. The joy of bourbon is its intensity and concentration, which warms your chest and offers you all of those punchy caramel, oaky, vanilla-like flavors. If you use the wrong ice cubes, you end up watering down your bourbon too quickly, thanks to the ice's larger surface area. You lose any of the punch that your bourbon once had, and end up with a watery mess of a drink.
The solution is to always ask for your bourbon with just one or two large ice cubes. If you're in a good bar or restaurant, they'll likely do this already, so as not to water it down. Alternatively, your bourbon may be served with a whisky stone — a cube-shaped piece of stone that's chilled to a sub-zero temperature, to cool your drink without releasing any moisture into it. You can find whisky stones pretty easily online too, like these A&A Wonders Premium Whiskey Stones made from natural granite. If you prefer ice, large ice cube molds aren't hard to find either.
Mistake: Thinking that bourbon whiskey is the same as other whiskies
Bourbon, Scotch, rye — surely they're all the same, right? Nope. It's common for whiskey newbies to just assume that bourbon whiskey will be the same as other whiskies, and it's an understandable thing. After all, how different can they all be? The answer is very different, and if you've had a bourbon recently and then you're ordering another type of whisky expecting it to be the same thing, you'll be disappointed.
Bourbon has to be made with a mash consisting of at least 51% corn. The corn creates a sugary note in bourbon, which gives it a slightly more accessible flavor, and lends it well to blending with certain mixers. Scotch, on the other hand, is made largely with malted barley, which creates a depth in the drink that's different to bourbon. The aging process then takes it in a completely different direction in terms of flavor. Then there's rye whiskey, which is (as you'd expect) made largely from rye grain, and which has a slightly spicier, more sour taste.
Mistake: Free-pouring your bourbon
Look, I know you think I'm a killjoy for this one, but bear with me. We all love it when a bartender free-pours our drinks (free booze!), but you have to think about what will happen when you end up with a huge glass of bourbon, or a cocktail that's terribly made. Both single drinks and cocktails are meant to be made with specific measurements. These measurements are there to enhance the experience of your drink. This ensures that it's properly balanced, and gives you just the right amount of liquor for a nice buzz, without making you totally drunk. Free-pouring bourbon is a surefire way to mess this up, and whether it's going in a cocktail or a glass on its own, it'll likely overwhelm you.
Instead, if you're ordering in a bar, watch to see if your bartender is using a jigger. If they're not and you're really keen on getting the cocktail just right, don't be afraid to ask them to double-check the measurements. If you're making a cocktail or pouring bourbon at home, using a jigger will help you make the best drink you can. Items like the Briout Jigger for Bartending cost only a few dollars, and can help you make your drinks perfectly.
Mistake: Serving it in the wrong glass
People think that serving bourbon is just about the liquor you're using, or the amount of ice you're putting in — but there's one more component you need to think of. Your glass plays a big part in the enjoyment of bourbon, and choosing the wrong one can significantly diminish your experience. Bourbon is all about concentration, both of its aroma and its taste, and any glass that diffuses this will result in you not enjoying the drink as much.
Ideally, you want a glass with high sides, which allows you to swirl the whisky while trapping and concentrating the aroma inside it. A traditional choice for whiskies is a Glencairn glass. While this glass (which is shaped like a tulip) is commonly used for Scotch, it works for bourbon too. The curved dimensions keep the scent of the bourbon inside the glass, which enhances your drink.
If you can't find a Glencairn glass, you should opt for a short drinking glass with high sides. You'll also want something that can fit large ice cubes in it. The good news is that most bars will know exactly which glass to serve your bourbon in — but you might want to get some for your home too.
Mistake: Assuming older bourbon is better
If there's one thing that bartenders like me know, it's that those top-shelf bottles appeal to a certain type of person. It's the guy who has a lot of cash but doesn't necessarily know what to do with it, and who wants to try something special. However, take it from me when I say that ordering that 30-year-old bourbon, which is really only there for display, is a big mistake.
To be totally honest, it's very easy to overdo maturation when it comes to bourbon. As bourbon gets older, its aging process gives it more and more woody notes. Very old bourbons are therefore incredibly oaky and peaty, and for most palettes, it's just too much. They lose all subtlety, and you don't get the flavor of the grain coming through. This might be exactly what you're looking for, but for the average bourbon drinker, it's not a good experience.
Instead, you'll want to find your own sweet spot with a certain amount of maturation to develop the flavor, but without overdoing it. Generally speaking, anything that's aged between 6 to 12 years is going to have just the right amount of complexity, and a richness that doesn't get overwhelming. Even slightly younger bourbons can hit the spot, and can be an easier drinking experience.
Mistake: Asking for bourbon with the wrong mixer
Look, folks. You can have your bourbon in whatever combination you like — honestly, I'm not gonna judge you for it. What I will say, though, is that the drink is better when it's paired with certain mixers, and worse when it's combined with drinks that clash with its natural flavor profile. Bourbon has strong notes of vanilla and caramel, and a smokiness running underneath it. You want mixers that honor these flavors instead of combat or suppress them.
That means that overly citrusy, acidic mixers like orange or cranberry juice just don't quite work. They can be a good fit for some bourbons, but generally speaking, they make the experience too tart and don't pair well with the smokiness of the drink. Pineapple juice is also not a great fit, as its sweetness can be a little overwhelming (although with lighter, younger bourbons it can sometimes work well). By contrast, I'd recommend going for a mixer that has a little bit more spice to it. Ginger ale or ginger beer, or good old Coke, are great options. Alternatively, go with something mild that will lift the flavor of the bourbon, like soda, or use simple syrup and mix a mint julep.
Mistake: Glugging your bourbon down instead of sipping it
So, you've done your research on bourbon. You've figured out the one for you. Your go-to whiskey. Then, you head into a bar, or you pour a glass for yourself at home — and then you knock it back in one go. Hey, we've all done it. There are plenty of situations where you might want to drink your bourbon as a shot instead of sipping it (although I'd obviously recommend doing so in moderation). However, if you're working with a really nice bourbon, glugging it down means that you're missing a lot of its subtlety.
Bourbon is a drink that develops slowly on the palate, and develops its flavor as the seconds go by. When you shoot it down, you get none of that nuance, and you just get a harsh alcoholic burn and a light sense of woodiness. You miss the toffee, vanilla, and coffee notes that blossom on your tongue when you go slowly. As such, as a bartender, it's my duty to remind you to sip your bourbon. Take your time with it. Enjoy it. If you must drink your bourbon in shots too, do it with the cheaper stuff.
Mistake: Assuming bourbon has to be made in Kentucky
Where do you think bourbon is made? Kentucky? Not always. Everyone assumes that the drink has to be made in Kentucky, and like so many other alcohols, that there's some kind of rule or legislation that enforces its provenance in the state. That's not the case. Bourbon is often made in Kentucky, thanks to its favorable geographic and weather conditions, with its hard water, fertile soil, and extreme temperature shifts working well for the drink and its ingredients. Because of the size of the industry there — and the fact that Kentucky's Bourbon County gave its name to the drink — the state has also become a tourist destination for bourbon aficionados, which has only boosted the association. However, there's no rule saying that bourbon needs to come from Kentucky.
What is true is that bourbon has to be made in the United States, and whiskies made in other countries have to call themselves something else. Of course, if your whiskey is labeled "Kentucky bourbon," then it does need to be made there (otherwise it's just false advertising). Don't be scared to look elsewhere, though. There are plenty of bourbons, like Fort Hamilton, Ben Holladay, and Koval, that are made in other states and really rock.
Mistake: Drinking bourbon with the wrong food
Figuring out what food goes with whiskey, and specifically with bourbon, can be pretty tricky. The drink has a unique flavor profile which can clash with a lot of foods, and its intensity means that it can become the dominant flavor of a meal pretty quickly. So it's no surprise that a lot of people avoid ordering it with food, and instead have it afterward.
However, I've also experienced the flipside of this, where I've seen dozens upon dozens of people pair bourbon with foods that just don't go — and then they're disappointed. The key is to think about complementary flavors. Foods with a lot of acidity and tartness, like tomatoes, or lighter foods like fresh fruit or vegetables, don't tend to pair with its intense smokiness very well. The combination creates a metallic edge which is pretty unpleasant.
Instead, you should opt for foods that can hold their own in terms of richness. Meat, cheese, and things with a honey mustard flavor will pair brilliantly with bourbon. Chocolate is also a natural choice, thanks to its smoothness and mellow flavors. The sweetness and intensity of dried fruit also go well with bourbon.
Mistake: Trying bourbon immediately after another drink
Most of us have had a whiskey chaser in our time — but if you're tempted to try things the other way around, be aware that you won't enjoy your bourbon very much. In whiskey-tasting sessions, it's customary to cleanse your palate between each drink. Why? Because bourbon leaves a heavy taste on the tongue and in the mouth. If you fail to clear your palate with something, the next bourbon you try will be tinged by the last one, and you won't get its proper flavor. This rule, though, should be applied to drinking bourbon after any other drink, or indeed any food: Any remnants left over will affect the taste of your beverage.
To cleanse your palate, you've got several options. Fresh fruit and sorbet are common palate cleansers in restaurants, thanks to their bright flavors and moistness. You can also just take a swig of water, to wash the taste of your last drink out. My favorite palate cleanser, though, is a plain water cracker or breadstick. Crackers and breadsticks have a total neutrality to their flavor that removes leftover tastes incredibly well.
Mistake: Forgetting to let your bourbon aerate
A lot of people forget that you need to treat bourbon a little like wine. When you pour your glass of bourbon, or if you have a glass poured for you, you should give it a little bit of time to sit, and ideally give it a little swirl. People don't just do that for show: They do it to get more air in the whiskey, and to help some of the alcohol gently evaporate. This helps the whiskey's flavors to balance out more effectively, and gives you a smoother drinking experience. This is especially important if you're opening a brand-new bourbon bottle, but it's just as crucial if you're pouring one out from an already-opened container.
There's a difference between the amount of air available to whiskey in a bottle, and the amount available in a glass. Thankfully though, you don't have to let your whiskey breathe for too long. Around a minute per year of maturation will be entirely enough to give your whiskey the air it needs.
Mistake: Never adding a drop of water to neat bourbon
Have you ever seen people taking pipettes and putting single drops of water into their bourbon? I know what you were thinking if you have: You thought those guys were nerds, right? Well, I'm here to tell you that they're not, and if you're avoiding doing so because you don't want to seem uncool, you're inadvertently making your drink worse. Water rounds the flavor of bourbon. There's simultaneously a mellowing and a concentration effect that occurs when you add a few drops, which gives you a more well-balanced taste and takes away any of the harsh intensity of the drink. By adding a little bit of water, you'll get that smooth flavor you want.
This isn't just me saying it, either. A scientific study published in Scientific Reports found that diluting whiskey in a glass contributes to a higher concentration of certain flavor compounds, particularly of guaiacol, a woody aromatic oil that gives bourbon its smokiness. That dilution can occur if you're serving bourbon on the rocks, of course — but if you're serving it neat, you'll want a little water.
Mistake: Storing your bourbon incorrectly
In (most of) the bars I've worked in, the art of storing bourbon has been well-honed. The owners are well aware of what can happen to the drink when it's stored incorrectly, after all. Unfortunately, that knowledge doesn't always translate to how we store it at home, and it may well be the case that you're making your bourbon taste worse without realizing it.
That's why you should learn to store your whiskey like a connoisseur. Bourbon should always be stored in a cool, dark place. If it's too warm, its flavor compounds can change and deteriorate. Plus, if it's placed in direct sunlight, the ultraviolet can end up stripping it of its color and flavor. You should also be wary of exposing your bourbon to oxygen too readily. It's totally fine to open a bottle of bourbon, re-seal it, and drink some of it later, but leaving the bottle open for too long can cause it to oxidize, ruining its flavor.