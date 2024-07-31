Double Strain Your Cocktails For The Smoothest Results Possible

Are you a cocktail connoisseur looking to upgrade your skills? Well, one crucial part of mastering mixology is the ability to pour smooth drinks. You can use the right blend of ingredients in exactly the right quantities, but if it hits your tongue and you pick up on shards of ice, pulp, or herbs, it can distract from the overall experience. Luckily, there's a simple trick to making those beverages smoother than silk.

So what's the secret? Double straining. Straining is nothing new in the world of mixology; bartenders are used to crafting cocktails with strainers. Typically, they use either a Hawthorne or a Julep strainer. The Hawthorne has a handle with a flat metal disc surrounded by coils, while a julep resembles a large spoon with small holes. Mind you, we're not reinventing the wheel — you should still use one of these to start. But we also recommend adding a fine mesh sieve after the initial strain. This eliminates any tiny ice crystals and creates a more uniform, delicate texture.

As you can see, double straining is just as it sounds. However, there are some intricacies worth noting. After all, mixology is an art, and creating the perfect cocktail requires skill. Plus, not all cocktails require a double strain. Some benefit greatly, while others don't need filtering at all. So, if you truly want to master mixology, read on for the ins and outs of double straining.